Emma Hartmann

Emma Hartmann

NORFOLK — Emma Hartmann, 91, Norfolk, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Home for Funerals is assisting the family with arrangements.

1931-2022

Emma Lucretia Shatzer was born June 26, 1931, on her family homestead in Greencastle, Pa., to Walter and Mae Mahala Shatzer. From birth through her high school years, Emma remained in the Chambersburg, Pa., area.

In January 1950, Emma married Richard T. Weller. The couple was blessed with three children: Connie Lee, Arlinda Kay and Michael Scott. Quite suddenly and tragically, Richard passed away in 1959.

This young widow eventually met and married Karl Louis Hartmann in March 1962. He adopted Emma’s three children and two more were added to their family — Lisa Ann and Kevin Louis. After Lisa’s birth, the family moved to Bowie, Md., where Emma resided for 24 years.

Emma became a Mary Kay sales representative in the early days of the company and was a volunteer in many local clubs. After her children were grown, she studied and became a licensed realtor.

In 1987, Karl was transferred with Honeywell to the Tulsa, Okla., office, and they built a beautiful house on Grand Lake in Ketchum, Okla. They lived there until 2002, when Karl and Emma retired; the couple then moved to Palm Coast, Fla. They spent 13 years in Florida before Karl passed away in October 2015 after 53 years of marriage.

Two years later, Emma made her final move to Norfolk to be closer to family. She made many new friends through the senior communities at The Meadows and more recently at Heritage at Fountain Point. Along with her family in Norfolk, these two communities greatly blessed Emma in her five years in Norfolk.

Emma and Karl together loved to travel the country and the world. During their various trips, they made many new friends and had lifelong adventures. They also hosted family, friends and work colleagues on a regular basis throughout their years in Washington, D.C., Oklahoma and Florida.

Emma was always baking and laying out a delicious spread of food for her guests. In addition to these loves, one of her greatest joys was playing cards. All card games were on the table, but her favorites were pinochle and bridge. She was a fierce competitor, and while living in Bowie, she was a bridge instructor. Before COVID hit, she was a regular at the Norfolk Senior Center card tables.

She is survived by her children, Arlinda (Willie Peyton) of Mount Airy, Md., Michael of Sioux Falls, S.D., Lisa (Joe Metcalf) of Norfolk and Kevin of Panama City Beach, Fla.; a brother, Dick (Bonnie Shatzer) of Greencastle, Pa.; 14 grandchildren: Heather (Shawn Frederick), Gary and Jayne Paschall, Danielle (Abe Klafter), Jonathan (Jasmine Metcalf), Joseph (G Metcalf), Timothy (Emily Metcalf), Aaron (Olivia Metcalf soon to be), Jessica, Rebecca, Stephen, and Emilee Metcalf, Matthew Birely and Karl Hartmann. She also was blessed with nine great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and a multitude of nieces and nephews.

Emma was preceded in death by her two spouses; her parents; her daughter, Connie Frederick; three siblings, Owen, Bill and Ethel; and her grandson, Justin Hartmann.

Services for Emma L. Hartmann will be at later date in Jacksonville, Fla., where she will be buried next to her second spouse, Karl Hartmann.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Emma Hartmann

