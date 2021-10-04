NIOBRARA — Services for Emily Tuttle-Kaskaske, 83, Oklahoma City, Okla., formerly of Santee, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara.
Emily Tuttle Kaskaske died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at her residence.
VALENTINE — Services for Brenda K. Hamilton, 36, Valentine, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Valentine. The Rev. Andrew Utecht will officiate. Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Potter Community Cemetery in Potter.
PENDER — Services for Janis K. (Hall) Swanson, 79, Pender, were Monday morning at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Pender. Burial was in Rosehill Cemetery in Pender.
CROFTON — Services for Wendell J. Schumacher, 83, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Wendell Schumacher died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Avera Sister James Nursing Home in Yankton.
BASSETT — Services for Bonnie L. Sanger, 79, Bassett, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Bassett United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Charles L. “Tuna” Slahn, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16,…
TILDEN — Memorial services for Vickie Green, 58, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Tilden City Auditorium in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate.
NELIGH — Services for Bernard F. Burbach, 86, Norfolk, formerly of Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington with military rites by Hartington Veterans of …
WAYNE — Graveside services for James A. Kahler, 89, Wayne, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. Military rites will be conducted.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Robert W. “Bob” Jansen, 86, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.
