Emily Kieckhafer

NORFOLK — Services for Emily A. Kieckhafer, 82, Norfolk, are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
Tags
In other news
SANTEE — Services for Roberta Babcock, 73, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Sidney Tuttle will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.
CROFTON — Services for Florence A. Walloch, 77, Crofton, will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. The Rev. Michael Schmitz will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Emily A. Kieckhafer, 82, Norfolk, are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Wanda A. Beeks, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Steve Lund will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
NELIGH — Services for Ruth D. (Adams) Marsh, 93, Neligh, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at United Methodist Church in Neligh. Burial will be in Oakdale Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Mary J. Loughrey, 93, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Loren Van Houten, 52, Osmond, formerly of Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Loren Van Houten, 52, Osmond, formerly of Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
CLEARWATER — Services for Joan C. Stearns, 84, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at St. John’s Catholic Church in rural Clearwater. The Rev. James Kramper will officiate. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.