STANTON — Services for Emily Done, 82, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr of New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in the Leigh Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the mortuary in Stanton.
She died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Stanton Healthcare in Stanton.
Emily Jean Done was born Feb. 9, 1938, at Howells, the daughter of Emil and Delores (Voelker) Done. She attended Stanton County District 65 south of Stanton.
After completing schooling, Emily Jean assisted her parents on the family farm south of Stanton until her parents’ death. She worked with her sister, Betty, for many years on the family farm. She enjoyed going gambling, raising chickens, fishing when she could, raising flowers and feeding the birds.
Emily Jean is survived by her sister, Betty Done of Stanton, and several cousins.
Preceding her in death were her parents and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Music will include special taped selections.
