OMAHA — Services for Emily A. Demmel, 90, Omaha, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at Pacific Hills Lutheran Church, 1110 S. 90th St., in Omaha. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at West Center Chapel.
Emily Demmel died Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
1931-2022
Born April 16, 1931, Emily Demmel was preceded in death by her spouse, Lester Demmel. Survivors include her three children, Doug (Karen) of Thornton, Colo., Jim (Veronica) of East Peoria, Ill., and Tom (Diane) of Leawood, Kan., along with seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Pacific Hills Lutheran Church Building Fund. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com.