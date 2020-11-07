Emilie Moore

A celebration of life for Emilie A. Moore, 87, will be at a later date.
She died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the Sanford U.S.D. Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Heritage Funeral Home of Sioux Falls is in charge of the arrangements.
1932-2020
Emilie Agnes Moore was born on Dec. 25, 1932, at Clarkson to Frank Sr. and Antonia (Jindra) Cerny. She was raised in Nebraska, attending high school and then entering the Nebraska State Teachers College at Wayne. After college, Emilie was a teacher in a country school in rural Nebraska.
On June 23, 1954, she was united in marriage to Marvin Mark Moore at Clarkson. After marrying, Emilie left teaching to become a full-time mother to her five children.
As the children grew older, Emilie re-entered the workforce, holding various positions until choosing to become the editor of the Beresford Republic in Beresford, S.D., and the Elkton Record in Elkton, S.D. Emilie enjoyed her role, since she was able to meet new people and have unique experiences.
For nearly 40 years, Emilie was known as the Avon lady. Avon soon became Emilie’s passion as she continued to sell while the family moved throughout the Midwest. Her joy originated from visiting homes and enjoying a cup of coffee with her customers.
Upon retirement, Emilie and her spouse would travel, visiting their children and friends across the U.S. She enjoyed playing bridge and golf, was a long-time member of Gamma Omega Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi and various community organizations, and the Arizona sunshine.
Grateful for having shared her life are her brother, Frank (Patty) of Decatur, Ill.; five children, Debra (Kenneth) Bethke of El Paso, Texas, Michael (Jacki) of Spearfish, S.D., Kevin (Beth) of Sioux Falls and Teresa (dear friend Kevin Frazier) of Glendale, Calif.; 10 grandchildren: Hillary, Abby Jo, Jeffrey, Thomas, Ashley, Brigham, Tyler, Kayla, Ashlee and Anthony; and three great-granddaughters, Sophia, Palmer and Tilly Jo.
She was preceded in death by parents; loving spouse, Marvin; son Terry; and sister Adeline.
Condolences may be sent to Teresa Moore: 1043 Winchester Ave; Apt 11, Glendale, CA 91201. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Emilie’s name.