Emilia Puls-Mansfield

NORFOLK — Visitation with family for Emilia A. Puls-Mansfield, 30, Norfolk, will be 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Home for Funerals on Norfolk Avenue. Inurnment will be at Spring Branch Cemetery at a later date.
She died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at her home in Norfolk.
1989-2019
Emilia Ashlin was born Feb. 8, 1989, in Norfolk to her parents, Gerald and Toni (Puls) Mansfield. She grew up in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 2007. Emilia obtained her associate degree in art from Northeast Community College in 2011.
Emilia worked at for a time at Reynoldson’s, KFC and finally at Mid City Super Store. She enjoyed to paint and draw and loved creating dream catchers.
She is survived by her son, River Mason; mother Toni Puls-Mansfield; father Gerry Mansfield; sister Summer Puls-Mansfield; niece Willow Rivas; grandmother Joan Petersen; aunt Debi Evert; along with a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Emilia was preceded in death by her brother, Jake Mansfield; grandfather Richard Mansfield; and grandparents Franklin and Glaudien Puls.
