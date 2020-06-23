Emil Adamson

O’NEILL — Private services for Emil “Junior” Adamson, 94, O’Neill, will be at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites by American Legion Simonson Post 93 of O’Neill.
Public visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Masks and social distancing are required.
He died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at The Evergreen Assisted Living in O’Neill.
JR Adamson was born to Carl and Hazel Adamson. He spent nearly all his life living and working in North Central Nebraska, a place he loved through and through. In 1951, he married Annabelle Koenig of Ewing, beginning a loving marriage that would last nearly 70 years.
JR cut a wide swath. He was a big man, and so it stands to reason that everything he did was big. He was well-known around the state to be an exceptional man, and in nearly 95 years on this earth, he compiled a big list of friends.
Junior and Annabelle raised a big family who are proud of their hard work and lifetime of accomplishments. As JR aged, he liked to recount stories from his life of wild memories; JR could tell a big story! With anyone other than him as the narrator, a reasonable person would assume they were just tall tales. JR had a twinkle in his bright blue eyes, though, that always sealed the deal. No matter how big or fantastic the story, you always left the table accepting it as an accurate account of history.
JR was an entertainer, down to his core. If he wasn’t the host of the party, he was the life of it. He could keep you in your seat for hours with his stories, jokes and his humorous perspective on whatever the subject at hand might be. His favorite days were sitting amongst a circle of loved ones, drinking beer and recounting old stories, while listening intently to the new ones from his great-grandkids.
A student of the 1930s and a Korean War veteran, JR Adamson was no stranger to hard work. In 1952, he began work in the beer industry as a distributor. There was no shortage of competition in those days, but JR’s ethic regarding hard work served him well. The foundational success of the business he built can still be seen today in Adamson Distributing and Heartland Beverage — still operated by JR’s family.
Tall tales and cold beer aside, family was what JR held closest to his heart. That familiar twinkle always seemed the bluest while he’d hold his great-grandbabies or tease them while they played — his Annabelle always by his side. “I love you, a bushel and a peck…” he’d sing each time a grandchild gave him a hug.
JR spent his life surrounded by good friends and family. He passed away last Saturday, June 20, in the same manner. He held Annabelle’s hand just as he had so many days before, and he was surrounded by the love of much of his family. JR’s legacy of gathering folks together and telling stories will be missed. Rest assured; we’ll all do our best to continue it in his memory.
JR was preceded in death by his son, John Adamson; his infant son, Richard Adamson; and his granddaughter, Gwendolyn Adamson.
He is survived by his spouse, Annabelle Adamson of O’Neill; children Debra (Don) Burt of Virginia Beach, Va., Sandy (Jack) Riley of Divide, Colo., Dianne (John) Kleine of Kahoka, Mo., Don (Laurie) Adamson of Norfolk, Mike (Kathleen) Adamson of Verdigre, Mrs. John (Sandy) Adamson of O’Neill; 19 grandchildren, Johnny Adamson, Matthew Adamson, Naomi (Chandler) Delametter, Ari (Cathy) Burt, Elana Burt, Adam Riley, Kelly (Mike) McCorkell, Rick Riley, Greg Riley, Jessica (Bobby) Sondergard, Joshua Dreiling, David Dreiling, Melanie (Michael) Stepp, Melissa (Brandon) Browne, Michelle (James) Meuret, Mckenzie (Tyson) Adamson, Ciaran Adamson, Annabelle Adamson; a sister, Eunice (Kenny) Stevens of Hoyt Lake, Minn.; and 24 great-grandchildren.
For the safety of the family and the residents of The Evergreen Assisted Living, it is required that everyone in attendance wear a mask and abide by social distancing practices for the duration of the service. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.