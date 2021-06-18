O’NEILL — Services for Emerson Steele, 79, O’Neill, will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Paul Harder will officiate.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the mortuary.
He died Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.
1941-2021
Emerson Lee Steele was born on July 20, 1941, in Valentine, to Shorty and Norma (Steele) Steele. He attended O’Neill Public Schools and enjoyed playing trumpet in the band. He graduated from O’Neill High School in 1960.
Emerson married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Wayman, on Feb. 6, 1961, in O’Neill. To this union, two children were born, Todd and Leeann. The family moved for a short time to Valentine, where Emerson managed a shoe store. They then returned to O’Neill, and Emerson started working for the Nebraska Department of Roads. He retired as a maintenance supervisor in 2009.
Emerson always enjoyed being a part of the O’Neill community, from running the scoreboard for many years at the O’Neill High Basketball games to playing trumpet in the Jaycees band during St. Patrick’s Day. He was a member of the O’Neill Golf Club, the Irish Walk of Fame, the O’Neill Jaycees and Faith Community Church.
Emerson enjoyed golfing, woodworking, playing cards, doing jigsaw puzzles, feeding the geese at Poese Park and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Emerson is survived by two children, Todd Steele of Wylie, Texas, and Leeann (Jeff) Bredensteiner of Omaha; five grandchildren, Cori Steele, Kaitlyn Steele, Jack Steele, Dylan Humble and Averi Humble; former daughter-in-law, Charlotte Steele of Rowlett, Texas; two sisters, Yvonne Babutzke of O’Neill and Rita (Terry) Klein of Lincoln; sister-in-law Mary Steele of O’Neill; dear friend, Karen O’Neill of O’Neill; and many nieces and nephews.
Emerson was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Barb in 2020; a brother, Evan Steele; and two brothers-in-law, Leo Babutzke and Ralph Tracy.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.