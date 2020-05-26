PLAINVIEW — Services for Elwyn Beaudette, 78, Plainview, will be at a later date under the direction of Ashburn Funeral Homes.
He died Monday, May 18, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln.
1941-2020
Elwyn was born Nov. 6, 1941, on a farm west of Wausa to Lee and Velma (Ellsberry) Beaudette. He attended grade school in Magnet, where he was a member of the Magnet Christian Church. He graduated from Randolph High School.
On Oct. 6, 1963, he married Bev Steckelberg at Osmond Presbyterian Church. They have one daughter, Robin Underwood.
While growing up, he worked for neighbors on their farms. For a short time, he did auto car body work. He did floor installation for 30 years and drove milk truck for AMPI Milk Producers of Plainview for 15 years.
He was a member of Plainview Congregational United Church of Christ. He enjoyed watching his granddaughter play volleyball and enjoyed his John Deere tractors.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, John Beaudette, Von Beaudette, Ron Beaudette and Delwyn Beaudette; and an infant sister, Corva Lee; a sister-in-law, Patti Beaudette; a brother-in-law, Neil Steckelberg; two nephews, Greg and Scott Beaudette; and a niece, Debbi Zerbe.
He is survived by his spouse, Bev; daughter and son-in-law Robin and Tony Underwood and granddaughter Skylar Underwood; sisters-in-law Dorothy Beaudette, Donna Beaudette, Judy Beaudette and Kathy Steckelberg; and nieces and nephews.