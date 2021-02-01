You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Visibility less than half a mile and near zero in some
spots with fog.

* WHERE...Antelope, Boone, Madison, Platte, Colfax, Butler,
Seward, Saline and Jefferson Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are well below freezing,
thus a few slick spots on roadways could develop.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Elvira Doerr

Elvira Doerr

BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Elvira Doerr, 93, Bloomfield, will be Tuesday, Feb. 2, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

She died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

1927-2021

Livestreaming of the service will begin at 2 p.m. on the First Trinity Lutheran Church Facebook page.

Elvira Ann (Peters) Doerr was born March 8, 1927, to Herman and Emelie (Repenning) Peters at Bloomfield. She was baptized the same day because she was so small.

Elvira attended First Trinity Parochial School for eight years and graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1945. For 21 years, she lived in the same house in which she was born. Elvira worked for Anderson Funeral Home, taking care of their children, and after graduation, she worked for Dr. R.H. Kohtz for three years as a receptionist.

Elvira always dreamed of marrying a farmer, and she did just that. She was united in marriage to Arnold Doerr on June 6, 1948, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Elvira and Arnold were the parents of three children: Arnold Jr., Margaret and James.

Elvira and Arnold lived with his parents, Phillip and Anna Doerr, until they purchased a house in town. Elvira and Arnold lived on the home place until they purchased the farm a half mile south. Arnold passed away March 16, 2006. In May 2008, Elvira moved to town after breaking her wrist and resided at Sunset View Assisted Living.

Elvira was a member of First Trinity Lutheran Church and was active in ladies aid. She taught kindergarten children in Sunday school for 10 years and fondly remembered them singing “Away In A Manger.”

Elvira is survived by her children, Arnold (Sharon) Doerr Jr., Margaret (Robert) Schultz and James Doerr (Jan Walter); five grandchildren and their spouses, 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Alton Peters of Lincoln; and sister-in-law LaVonne Peters of Kearney.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Arnold Doerr Sr.; parents; siblings Arlin Peters, Gertrude Basta and Luther Peters; and granddaughter Jenny.

Lois Sprout

Lois Sprout

ELGIN — Services for Lois E. Sprout, 86, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, at the United Methodist Church in Elgin. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial in the West Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin.

Michael Thiele

Michael Thiele

ST. LIBORY — Services for Michael G. “Mike” Thiele, 59, St. Paul, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, at the St. Libory Catholic Church in St. Libory. The Rev. Sid Bruggeman will officiate. Private burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Holt County.

LaRene Konopasek

LaRene Konopasek

NORFOLK — Services for LaRene A. Konopasek, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Pamela Larsen

Pamela Larsen

LINCOLN — Pamela B. Larsen, 50, Lincoln, passed away Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.

Donna Robinson

Donna Robinson

NORFOLK — Services for Donna D. Robinson, 82, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Maylo Knuth

Maylo Knuth

CREIGHTON — Services for Maylo Knuth, 92, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

Annabelle Carter

Annabelle Carter

NORFOLK — Services for Annabelle M. “Ann” Carter, 93, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at her residence in Norfolk.

Kathleen Marron

Kathleen Marron

HARTINGTON — Services for Kathleen “Kate” Marron, 60, Grand Island, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

