BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Elvira Doerr, 93, Bloomfield, will be Tuesday, Feb. 2, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
She died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
1927-2021
Livestreaming of the service will begin at 2 p.m. on the First Trinity Lutheran Church Facebook page.
Elvira Ann (Peters) Doerr was born March 8, 1927, to Herman and Emelie (Repenning) Peters at Bloomfield. She was baptized the same day because she was so small.
Elvira attended First Trinity Parochial School for eight years and graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1945. For 21 years, she lived in the same house in which she was born. Elvira worked for Anderson Funeral Home, taking care of their children, and after graduation, she worked for Dr. R.H. Kohtz for three years as a receptionist.
Elvira always dreamed of marrying a farmer, and she did just that. She was united in marriage to Arnold Doerr on June 6, 1948, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Elvira and Arnold were the parents of three children: Arnold Jr., Margaret and James.
Elvira and Arnold lived with his parents, Phillip and Anna Doerr, until they purchased a house in town. Elvira and Arnold lived on the home place until they purchased the farm a half mile south. Arnold passed away March 16, 2006. In May 2008, Elvira moved to town after breaking her wrist and resided at Sunset View Assisted Living.
Elvira was a member of First Trinity Lutheran Church and was active in ladies aid. She taught kindergarten children in Sunday school for 10 years and fondly remembered them singing “Away In A Manger.”
Elvira is survived by her children, Arnold (Sharon) Doerr Jr., Margaret (Robert) Schultz and James Doerr (Jan Walter); five grandchildren and their spouses, 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Alton Peters of Lincoln; and sister-in-law LaVonne Peters of Kearney.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Arnold Doerr Sr.; parents; siblings Arlin Peters, Gertrude Basta and Luther Peters; and granddaughter Jenny.