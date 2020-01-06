Elvin Frank

STANTON — Services for Elvin A.T. Frank, 93, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Gregory Carl and Al Wolverton will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Post 3602, American Legion Post 88, U.S. Navy Honor Guard and the Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday with Christian wake at 7 p.m. all at the church
He died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary of Stanton is in charge of the arrangements.
1926-2020
Elvin Albert Theodore Frank was born Jan. 14, 1926, at Altona, the son of Albert and Lillie (Vernoy) Frank. He grew up in Stanton and graduated from Stanton High School in 1943. He had three brothers and three sisters.
In May 1944, he joined the U.S. Navy and attended radio school at Northwestern University at Chicago. He graduated in December 1944 and went to the South Pacific, where he served in the Amphibious Forces aboard USS Lst 227. While aboard ship, he ranked as Radioman 2/c and participated in the Invasion of Okinawa. He also served in Japan and China. While in Japan, he witnessed the aftermath of the atomic bomb in Nagasaki. In June 1946, he was honorably discharged from the Navy.
Elvin was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton and married Gladys Koza on Aug. 13, 1946. They moved to the family farm in 1947, where they farmed for 51 years.
They raised four children, and he served on the board at School District 51 in Stanton County, where his children received their elementary education. He was also a 4-H leader for their 4-H clubs. Later, he served on the Stanton County weed board for nine years and was a member of the Stanton County Service Office board over 25 years.
Elvin belonged to St. Peter’s Catholic Church, where he served on the parish council and was a charter member of the Knights of Columbus. He belonged to American Legion Post 88 for 70 years and was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3602, where he served as commander and quartermaster for many years and was chosen “All State Post Commander.” He was instrumental in building the first Stanton Club in 1964 and served as club manager for 14 years.
Elvin is survived by his spouse of 73 years, Gladys Frank of Stanton; their four children, David Frank of Omaha, Gwen Polak of Denver, Jennifer and Bruce Kelly of Fort Myers, Fla., and Phil and Sandy Frank of Lincoln; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; his sisters-in-law, Lenice Frank of Stanton, Virginia Frank of Norfolk, Betty Frank of Beaverton, Ore., and Helen Frank of Norfolk; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Lyle, Merle and Earl; three sisters, Leola Koopmann, Lavern Taylor, Arlene Wiswell; and many nieces and nephews.
Music will be provided by the St. Peter’s Church Choir.
Pallbearers will be Zac Frank, Graham Frank, Bryan Frank, Jeff Frank, Scott Rutten and Steve Hinerman. Honorary pallbearers will be all of Elvin’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
