Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DEGRADED AIR QUALITY THROUGH THIS WEEKEND DUE TO WILDFIRE
SMOKE...

WHAT...Wildfire Smoke will cause degraded air quality, with
periods of unhealthy air quality expected.

WHERE...Smoke is impacting a large area, but this statement
focuses on eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Generally, the air
quality will be the worst in northern parts of this area.

WHEN....Widespread smoke is expected on Friday, with a likelihood
for periods of smoky conditions and degraded air quality to
continue through the weekend.

IMPACTS...The smoke will cause unhealthy air quality at times and
may cause health impacts. This may be especially impactful for
individuals with respiratory problems, elderly, and young
children.

HEALTH INFORMATION...Those with health conditions sensitive to
air quality should reduce prolonged outdoor activity. During times
of unhealthy air quality, those sensitive to air quality should
consider moving indoors or altering plans to reduce exposure to
the smoky air. Others may want to consider the impacts of the
expected poor air quality when planning and participating in
outdoor activities and adjust as necessary, especially during
periods of unhealthy air quality.

For the most recent update on air quality across the region,
please visit airnow.gov, and your local health department web
pages.

Elvera Rabe

Elvera Rabe

WISNER — Services for Elvera Rabe, 96, Wisner, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue on Sunday an hour prior to the service at the church.

Rabe died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Wisner Care Center.

1925-2021

Elvera Frieda Ella Rabe was born on Jan. 18, 1925, near Beemer, to Paul and Anna (Gentele) Liermann. She was baptized on Feb. 8, 1925, by Pastor Liemer and later confirmed on April 2, 1939, by Pastor Hellmann, both at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Beemer. Elvera attended Immanuel Lutheran Parochial School.

On Oct. 7, 1945, she was united in marriage to Arthur A. Rabe at the Immanuel Lutheran Church by Pastor T.H. Hilgendorf. Elvera catered several celebrations for many years and later worked in the lunch room for Wisner-Pilger School.

Elvera was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and friend. Elvera enjoyed doing crafts of all kinds, watching and feeding the birds, watching sports and going to her coffee groups.

Survivors include her son, Richard and Barbara (Cary) Rabe of Wisner and family Jerry Rabe (children Cole, Kade and Benjamin), Ryan and Stacey (Funk) Rabe (children Koston, Mason Rabe and Drew Lear and son Oliver, and Sarah) and Julie and Ramiro Andrade and (children Carmen, Adriana, and Mariana); a son, Rodney and Luann (Hansen) Rabe of Omaha (family Morgan Rabe and Marshal Rabe); and sisters Betty Heller of Beemer and Joyce Urbanec of Raymond. She also is survived by many nieces, nephews and family and friends.

Elvera was preceded in death by her spouse, Arthur A. Rabe on March 9, 1975; parents Paul and Anna Liermann; sisters Verdella Bertelsen and Jarline Reeson; twin brothers, Virgil Liermann and Vernon Liermann; an infant brother; and a grandson, Scott Richard Rabe.

The funeral service will be live streamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/minnickfuneralserviceinc.com.

Elvera Rabe

Elvera Rabe

WISNER — Services for Elvera Rabe, 96, Wisner, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.

