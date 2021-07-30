WISNER — Services for Elvera Rabe, 96, Wisner, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue on Sunday an hour prior to the service at the church.
Rabe died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Wisner Care Center.
1925-2021
Elvera Frieda Ella Rabe was born on Jan. 18, 1925, near Beemer, to Paul and Anna (Gentele) Liermann. She was baptized on Feb. 8, 1925, by Pastor Liemer and later confirmed on April 2, 1939, by Pastor Hellmann, both at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Beemer. Elvera attended Immanuel Lutheran Parochial School.
On Oct. 7, 1945, she was united in marriage to Arthur A. Rabe at the Immanuel Lutheran Church by Pastor T.H. Hilgendorf. Elvera catered several celebrations for many years and later worked in the lunch room for Wisner-Pilger School.
Elvera was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and friend. Elvera enjoyed doing crafts of all kinds, watching and feeding the birds, watching sports and going to her coffee groups.
Survivors include her son, Richard and Barbara (Cary) Rabe of Wisner and family Jerry Rabe (children Cole, Kade and Benjamin), Ryan and Stacey (Funk) Rabe (children Koston, Mason Rabe and Drew Lear and son Oliver, and Sarah) and Julie and Ramiro Andrade and (children Carmen, Adriana, and Mariana); a son, Rodney and Luann (Hansen) Rabe of Omaha (family Morgan Rabe and Marshal Rabe); and sisters Betty Heller of Beemer and Joyce Urbanec of Raymond. She also is survived by many nieces, nephews and family and friends.
Elvera was preceded in death by her spouse, Arthur A. Rabe on March 9, 1975; parents Paul and Anna Liermann; sisters Verdella Bertelsen and Jarline Reeson; twin brothers, Virgil Liermann and Vernon Liermann; an infant brother; and a grandson, Scott Richard Rabe.
The funeral service will be live streamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/minnickfuneralserviceinc.com.