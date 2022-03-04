PIERCE — Services for Elvena B. Herbolsheimer, 88, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Elvena Herbolsheimer died Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Arbor Care Centers in Hartington.
LONG PINE — Memorial services for Stanley G. Burkinshaw, 89, Creighton and Long Pine, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at Faith Christian Fellowship in Long Pine. Inurnment will be in the Grandview Cemetery in Long Pine. Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is handling arrangements.
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Lyle A. Ransen, 73, Norfolk, formerly of Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 7, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. Deacon Claire Meyer and the Rev. Ruth Boettcher will officiate with burial in Trinity West Cemetery in Newman Grove. Military …
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dean Mackeprang, 82, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Dean Mackeprang died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — A celebration of life for Cecil C. Hintz, 50, Belden, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Belden Library. Inurnment will be in the Belden Cemetery at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Sandra McNeill, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Pierce. Sandra McNeill died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
BRUNSWICK — Graveside services for Donald D. Faith, 74, Newton, Kan., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at the Millerboro Cemetery, located 9 miles northwest of Brunswick on Highway 14.
HARTINGTON — Services for Lillian Kathol, 96, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home with tentative plans for visitation on Sunday and the funeral on Monday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington.
CLEARWATER — Services for Carl L. Ernesti Jr., 89, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, at St. John’s Catholic Church in rural Clearwater. The Rev. John Norman will officiate. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in rural Clearwater. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S…
TILDEN — Services for Charles R. Zurcher, 90, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.