PIERCE — Services for Elvena B. Herbolsheimer, 88, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Pierce. The Rev. Jacob Tuma will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at the church in rural Pierce.
Elvena Herbolsheimer died Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Arbor Care Centers in Hartington.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
1933-2022
Elvena was born on Dec. 31, 1933, in Gregory, S.D., to William and Genevieve (Rice) Pochop. Elvena attended Pierce High School to the 11th grade.
Elvena married Dale “Curly” Herbolsheimer on May 9, 1951, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pierce. After marriage, Dale served in the U.S. Army. Elvena worked at Dale Electronics, the Pierce Manor and the Norfolk Daily News.
Elvena enjoyed spending time with her family and attending her grandchildren’s school activities, dancing, playing cards, bowling, gardening, crocheting and socializing.
Elvena was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Pierce; she was baptized Aug. 5, 1934, at St. John’s Lutheran Church and confirmed March 6, 1955, also at St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Survivors include a son, Burnell (Aleacia) Herbolsheimer of Hartington; a daughter, LaDonna (Kevin) Rowan of Norfolk; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters DeEtta Miller of Fremont and Natalie Hill of Rockdale, Texas.
Elvena was preceded in death by her spouse, Dale in 2020; parents William and Genevieve; an infant daughter, Maureen died in 1961; and a brother, Milton Pochop.
Casketbearers will be Larry Frank, Richard Zautke, Brian Zautke, Jon Herbolsheimer, Sean Rowan and Steven Herbolsheimer. Honorary casketbearers will be Ashley Meyer, Lucy Foley, Franklin Herbolsheimer, Lydia Herbolsheimer, Regina Herbolsheimer and Leon Herbolsheimer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Pierce.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.