Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up
to two inches and ice accumulations of less than one tenth of
an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Elvena Herbolsheimer

PIERCE — Service for Elvena B. Herbolsheimer, 88, Pierce, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, rural Pierce. The Rev. Jacob Tuma will be officiating. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery, rural Pierce. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, also at the church.

Elvena Herbolsheimer died on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Arbor Care Centers in Hartington. Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.

Tags

BELLEVUE — Services for Kenneth J. Haase, 80, formerly of Wayne, were Friday, Feb. 24, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 12230 S. 36th St., in Bellevue. Burial with military honors by the Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard was at Bellevue Cemetery.

Charles Zurcher

Charles Zurcher

TILDEN — Services for Charles R. “Chuck” Zurcher, 90, Tilden, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.

Donald Faith

Donald Faith

BRUNSWICK — Graveside services for Donald D. Faith, 74, Newton, Kan., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at the Millerboro Cemetery, located 9 miles northwest of Brunswick on Highway 14.

Roberto Padilla Sr.

Roberto Padilla Sr.

STANTON — Memorial services for Roberto A. “Robert” Padilla Sr., 64, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Inurnment will be in Stanton Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Forei…

Sandra McNeill

Sandra McNeill

NORFOLK — Services for Sandra McNeill, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Pierce. Sandra McNeill died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Timothy Schulte

Timothy Schulte

NORFOLK — Services for Timothy A. “Tim” Schulte will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Pat McLaughlin and Paul Ortmeier will officiate. Visitation will be Friday, March 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Av…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

