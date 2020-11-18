WAKEFIELD — Elton Emil Miller, 93, Wakefield, passed away in his sleep during the early evening of Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. He died of heart failure at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
A private visitation and prayer service for the family of Elton Miller will be Tuesday, Nov. 24, at St. John Lutheran Church in Wakefield. The Rev. Bruce Schut of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Scribner will conduct the private prayer service.
The funeral for Elton will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at St. John Lutheran Church in Wakefield with the Rev. Ronald Holling of St. John Lutheran Church in Omaha officiating. A public visitation will begin an hour prior to services, where the body will lie in state until 10:30 a.m.
Organist Patti Sahs Fusselman of Lincoln, A Touch of Brass Ensemble and the congregation will provide music at the funeral. Steve Munderloh with Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home is coordinating the arrangements.
A graveside service with the Rev. Ronald Holling officiating will be at the Wakefield Cemetery following the funeral. Burial with full military honors for Sgt. Elton Miller, a Korean War veteran with the U.S. Marine Corps from 1951 to 1953, will be conducted by American Legion Anton Bokemper Post 81.
“Taps” by Danield Butterfield will be played by members of A Touch of Brass Ensemble. The Offutt Air Force Base Color Guard will present the American flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol and used to drape Sgt. Elton Miller’s casket to the Miller family. Interment will be made in the Miller Family lot.
A luncheon honoring Sgt. Elton Emil Miller, the U.S. Marines and all those who have served and are proudly serving in the U.S. military will be at the American Legion Anton Bokemper Post 81 Club in Wakefield. Alan and Diane Johnson, owners of Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill, will be catering the event, with Mary Baker providing the cupcakes and ice cream. American Legion Anton Bokemper Post 81 Auxiliary members will be supplying beverages for those attending the luncheon. After the luncheon, all are invited to celebrate the life of Elton Miller at Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill in Wakefield, where additional food and beverages will be provided. The Miller family looks forward to welcoming all those taking the time to honor and remember the life of Elton Miller. Semper fi!
Elton, born Sept. 27, 1927, was preceded in death by his parents, Emil Peter Edward and Susie Katherine (Burmester) Miller; son-in-law Charles Janssen; sister and brother-in-law Marian Jane (Miller) and Paul Gerdes; paternal grandparents Peter and Minnie (Merten) Miller; maternal grandparents, Fred and Lisette (Middendorf) Burmester; parents-in-law Joe J. and Gertrude Amanda Matilda (Elfline) Micanek; brothers-in-law Dwight Micanek and William Bentz and cousins Melvin (Adeline) Sahs, Eugene (Marjorie) Sahs, Dale Lessmann, Robert (Donna) Culton, Lambert (Mary) Burmester, Fred (Marcella) Burmester and Irvin (Vera) Burmester, all preceded Elton in death. Also preceding Elton in death were uncles and aunts, Otto and Lillie (Miller) Sahs, Paul and Anna (Miller) Lessman, Arnold Miller, Theron and Erna (Miller) Culton, Louis and Hedvig (Nelson) Burmester, Frederick and Mathilda (Burmester) Rewinkel, George and Helen (Rodick) Burmester and Arthur and Emma (Williamson) Burmester.
Surviving Elton is his spouse, Jolene Mae (Micanek) Miller of Wakefield; daughter Susan Leigh Miller and grandson Joseph Charles Miller Janssen of Wellsburg, Iowa; daughter Joan Marie (Miller) and son-in-law Douglas Murray and granddaughter Sarah of Fort Calhoun; daughter, Kristi Lyn Miller of Adel, Iowa. Elton is survived by sisters-in-law Dolores (May) Micanek and Lavone (Micanek) Bentz and brother-in-law Joe Randy Micanek and sister-in-law Judy (Herzberg) Micanek. Nephews surviving Elton include Mauri Micanek, Paul Joy Gerdes, Gustav Bentz, Joe Bentz, John Bentz and Bud Micanek; and 17 great-nephews and 12 great-great-nephews. Elton is survived by nieces Janet Hethcock, Penny Serk, Lauri King, Trudy Nelson, Joni Boettcher, Mandy Heiser, Jenny Pinkail, Gina Gideon; and 10 great-nieces and six great-great-nieces. Cousins surviving Elton are Lois Lessman, Marvin and Bonnie (Lessman) Nelson, Marjean (Culton) Vellis and Cheryl (Culton) Schuerman.