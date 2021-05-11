Elsie O’Hare

Services for Elsie “Cookie” (Carroll) O’Hare, 86, Antioch, Ill., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 13, at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, in Zion, Ill. The Rev. Tim Bycroft will officiate with burial in North Shore Garden of Memories in North Chicago, Ill.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She died Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
———
Elsie was born in Boone, Iowa, the daughter of Cleo and Phyllis (Curry) Carroll.
On Nov. 27, 1954, she married Lloyd O’Hare in Waukegan, Ill. Elsie was a consummate caregiver, helping many others over the years, children and elderly alike. She also owned and operated her own cleaning company.
Elsie was an avid reader, often finishing a novel in a day. She enjoyed ceramics, reading cookbooks and spending time with her family.
Elsie enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s activities; she never missed a concert, play or sporting event.
Elsie is survived by her children, Linda Hallgren, Kathy (Bob) Zimmerman and Edward (Maria) O’Hare; grandchildren Andy, Jessica, Samantha, Layne and Shelby; eight great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Lloyd O’Hare; a daughter, Susan Brock; a granddaughter, Kimberly Wallace; six brothers; a beloved sister, Wanda Pepper; and a son-in-law, Al Hallgren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Elsie’s name may be made to Norfolk Public High School Music Department or Shrine of the Grotto of the Redemption in West Bend, Iowa.
Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.