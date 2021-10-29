SPENCER — Services for Elsie Magwire, 21, Norfolk, formerly of Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Boyd County High School gymnasium in Spencer. The Rev. Gary Binder and Tim DeFor will officiate.
Visitation in Norfolk was Thursday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Visitation in Spencer will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Boyd County High School gymnasium.
Elsie Magwire died Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Norfolk.
Elsie M. Magwire, beloved daughter of Max and Kathy (Denker) Magwire, was born Sept. 7, 2000, in O’Neill. She graduated from Boyd County High School in 2019. While attending high school, Elsie was active in track, where she was a state qualifier all four years.
Elsie was a member of FBLA and FCCLA. She and her partner, Joseph Hiatt, won the FBLA national championship for their business plan. An important aspect of Elsie’s life was being a powerlifter, which started in high school. She was a state, national and world record holder. Elsie started her working career at W.M. Krotters in Spencer, where she was loved by her customers.
After high school, Elsie moved to Norfolk to attend Northeast Community College. She obtained an associate’s degree in business and was attending Peru State College to further her education.
Elsie began her career with Chartwells, a college food service provider, while in college. This opportunity as a marketing manager led her to meet many new friends whom she loved working with. Elsie also worked at Walmart, stocking shelves during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. As was the norm for her, her coworkers became part of her extended family.
Crossfit became another important aspect of Elsie’s life. The relationships that she built as she worked out at Crossfit 1026 in Norfolk were treasured in her heart. She always wished she had more time and energy to do more.
Faith was essential to Elsie. As a member of Community Bible Church in Butte, she was very active in music ministry. When she moved to Norfolk, she attended First Christian Church. The relationships that she formed at both churches were treasured by her.
Elsie loved and cared for her family very much which was obvious to all those around her. People seemed to gravitate to her because of her accepting and giving personality. You could see almost immediately that she cared and would give you her time.
Elsie is survived by her parents, Max and Kathy Magwire; a sister, Lillian Magwire; grandparents Don Denker and Len Magwire; and many aunts, uncles and friends.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Andrew; and grandparents.