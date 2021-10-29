You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elsie Magwire

Elsie Magwire

SPENCER — Services for Elsie Magwire, 21, Norfolk, formerly of Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Boyd County High School gymnasium in Spencer. The Rev. Gary Binder and Tim DeFor will officiate.

Visitation in Norfolk was Thursday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Visitation in Spencer will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Boyd County High School gymnasium.

Elsie Magwire died Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Norfolk.

2000-2021

Elsie M. Magwire, beloved daughter of Max and Kathy (Denker) Magwire, was born Sept. 7, 2000, in O’Neill. She graduated from Boyd County High School in 2019. While attending high school, Elsie was active in track, where she was a state qualifier all four years.

Elsie was a member of FBLA and FCCLA. She and her partner, Joseph Hiatt, won the FBLA national championship for their business plan. An important aspect of Elsie’s life was being a powerlifter, which started in high school. She was a state, national and world record holder. Elsie started her working career at W.M. Krotters in Spencer, where she was loved by her customers.

After high school, Elsie moved to Norfolk to attend Northeast Community College. She obtained an associate’s degree in business and was attending Peru State College to further her education.

Elsie began her career with Chartwells, a college food service provider, while in college. This opportunity as a marketing manager led her to meet many new friends whom she loved working with. Elsie also worked at Walmart, stocking shelves during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. As was the norm for her, her coworkers became part of her extended family.

Crossfit became another important aspect of Elsie’s life. The relationships that she built as she worked out at Crossfit 1026 in Norfolk were treasured in her heart. She always wished she had more time and energy to do more.

Faith was essential to Elsie. As a member of Community Bible Church in Butte, she was very active in music ministry. When she moved to Norfolk, she attended First Christian Church. The relationships that she formed at both churches were treasured by her.

Elsie loved and cared for her family very much which was obvious to all those around her. People seemed to gravitate to her because of her accepting and giving personality. You could see almost immediately that she cared and would give you her time.

Elsie is survived by her parents, Max and Kathy Magwire; a sister, Lillian Magwire; grandparents Don Denker and Len Magwire; and many aunts, uncles and friends.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Andrew; and grandparents.

Tags

In other news

Wendell Davis

Wendell Davis

COLUMBUS — Memorial services for the Rev. M. Wendell Davis, 89, Columbus, who served as a Methodist minister in Norfolk and Hoskins, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus. Private burial will be in the Columbus Cemetery.

Waymond Hanzlik

Waymond Hanzlik

NIOBRARA — Services for Waymond Hanzlik, 78, Yankton, formerly of Niobrara, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara. Military honors will be provided by Veterans …

Jerry Vaughn

Jerry Vaughn

NORFOLK — Services for Jerry J. Vaughn, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Jerry Vaughn died Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Gregory Schmidt

Gregory Schmidt

NORFOLK — Services for Gregory A. “Greg” Schmidt, 69, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Clarence Krueger Sr.

Clarence Krueger Sr.

NORFOLK — Services for Clarence F.F. Krueger Sr., 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by the Tomek-Otto Post 72 of Pierce and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.

Elsie Magwire

Elsie Magwire

SPENCER — Services for Elsie Magwire, 21, Norfolk, formerly of Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Boyd County High School gymnasium in Spencer. The Rev. Gary Binder will officiate.

Francis W. “Frank” Lordemann

Francis W. “Frank” Lordemann

RAEVILLE — Services for the Rev. Francis W. “Frank” Lordemann, 75, Minot, N.D., will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville. Burial with military rites will be in the parish cemetery.

Diane Mouchka

Diane Mouchka

NORFOLK — Services for Diane K. Mouchka, 61, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Leona Prochaska

Leona Prochaska

DAVID CITY — Services for Leona L. Prochaska, 97, David City, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in David City. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara