Elsie Lauer

HARTINGTON — Services for Elsie R. Lauer, 89, Hartington, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 4 p.m. vigil and will continue on Monday an hour prior to services.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.
1934-2023
Elsie Rose Lauer died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her family after several years of declining health, when she was lovingly and tenderly cared for by her family in her home.
Elsie Rose was born on Jan. 14, 1934, to (Franz) Joseph and Mary Josephine (Wortmann) Hesse on the original Anton Hesse homestead of 1872. She was the youngest of 11 children. She attended Bunker Hill Country School and graduated from Holy Trinity High School in 1951.
Elsie attended Sacred Heart School of Nursing in Yankton and enjoyed a working as a nurse for medical clinics in Coleridge and Hartington for more than 50 years.
Elsie married Donald H. Lauer on July 2, 1953, at Ss. Peter and Paul Church of Bow Valley and of this union were born eight children. Don and Elsie farmed and ranched on various locations in the Hartington and Bow Valley area, moving back to the original homestead in 1971, where Elsie resided for 45 years before moving into Hartington in 2016.
Elsie is survived by seven children: Mary Jo (Jim) Neiman of Coleridge, Jean Marie Lauer of Yankton, Joan (Dr. Ron) Brodersen of Hartington, Cheryl (Gary) Rensch of Sioux Falls, S.D., Diane Rogers (George Proud) of Chaska, Minn., Ron (Carmen) Lauer of Hartington and Carol (Clair) Wieseler of St. Helena. She leaves 23 surviving grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Rita Leader, Darlene Schmidt, Irma Wiepen, Donna (Steve) Adam and brother-in-law Larry (Kathy) Lauer.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Don on June 30, 2001; her son, John on Dec. 24, 1979; a grandson, Jack Lauer on Dec. 13, 1993; her parents, Joe Hesse in August 1982, and Mary Hesse in September 1972; siblings: Loretta (Sylvester) Burbach in 2003, Helen (Bernard) Pieckenbroch in 2004, Edwin Hesse in 2009, Alfred Hesse in 1994, Richard Hesse in 2017, Mary Ann (Owen) Koenig in 2006, Bud (Joseph) Hesse in 2018, Sally Hesse in 2003, and Betty (Charles) Foxhoven in 2022.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, James Neiman, Aaron Brodersen, Brandon Rensch, Mathew Neiman, John Rogers, Kendon Rensch, Nate Wieseler, John Lauer and Colin Wieseler.