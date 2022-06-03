 Skip to main content
Elsie Budin Jonas

CLARKSON — Services for Elsie Budin Jonas, 95, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Matthew Gutowski will officiate. Burial will be in the Clarkson National Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday and continue on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, all at the church.

Elsie Budin Jonas died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1926-2022

Elsie M. Budin Jonas was born on the family farm in Stanton County on July 15, 1926, to James and Anna (Kyncl) Stepan, the youngest of four children. She attended School District 54 and graduated from Stanton High School in 1944.

Elsie worked as a clerk at A.J. Karel & Sons grocery store from 1944 to 1948. That’s where she met her future spouse, Lloyd L. Budin. The couple married on June 18, 1948, in Seward. They lived in Milford, where Lloyd finished trade school and then moved to Seward, Schuyler and to Clarkson in 1957, where they opened Budin Body Shop in the early 1960s.

After Lloyd’s death from cancer in 1973, Elsie took it upon herself and took driving lessons. She then returned to clerk at Karel’s store until she married Alvin Jonas on Jan. 26, 1979, in Clarkson.

They lived on a farm northwest of Clarkson until retiring and moving into Clarkson in 1998. During this time, Elsie was diagnosed with acute leukemia and spent two months in an Omaha hospital. She was a 33-year cancer survivor. Alvin passed away Sept. 21, 2000, of chronic leukemia, and Elsie continued living in her own home until after her 90th birthday.

Elsie was a member of Ss. Cyril & Methodius Church and its altar society, member of the Ladies Auxiliary Post 6419 and a life member of the Norfolk Antique Car Club, where Lloyd was an active member. She enjoyed playing cards, especially Taroks and pitch, ladies card club, her cell phone, making tied quilts, word searches, puzzles (doing a 300-piece one a day during COVID), feeding the finches, TV game shows, collecting glass baskets, creamers and sugars, salt and pepper collections, her bluebirds and afternoon chats with her CCCC family. Most of all, her real passion was Czech music and loved to dance.

Elsie is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Robert) Cerv of Clarkson, Adam (Ann) Cerv, Madison (Craig) Gall, Culleen Cerv (Seth Steinmeyer) and Quinn Steinmeyer, Jody Cerv Willison (Kris Evans), Bentley Willison, Maxx Willison, Brittan Evans, Declan Evans; daughter Karen (Deon) Brabec Tiedtke of Clarkson, Brad Brabec, Blaine Brabec, Kimberley (Russ) Scott, Taylor Stanley, Tanner Stanley, Travis Stanley, Raelynn Scott, Makenna Scott, Michael (Lori) Brabec, Gavin Brabec, Haden Brabec, Jason (Tammy) Brabec, Kinley Brabec, Jeremy Brabec, Gracie Brabec, Hadley Brabec, Jason (Cris) Tiedtke, Ashley (Jordan) Evans, Conner (Cami) Tiedtke, Sara (Craig) McDowall, Haley Tiedtke, Addy McDowall; daughter Donna Praest of Norfolk, Laurie Nissen (William Hall), Abbie Hensley, Randy Hensley, Riley Hensley, Neil (Violet) Nissen Jr., Sheri Praest (Tom Swierczyski), Darrin Praest (Tiffany), Gary (Jenny) Praest, Bridget Praest, Lilly Praest, Garret Praest, Kevin (Jen) Praest, Amy Praest, Audrey Praest, Colton Praest; daughter Judy (Larry) Lange Roots of Omaha, Nicholas (Liz) Lange, Miles Lange, Colin Lange, James Lange and Nora Greiman, Logan Roots (Misty Reeves), Fianna Roots, Karma Roots, Nova Roots and Scarlett Roots; and many nieces and nephews.

Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, James and Anna Stepan; her spouses, Lloyd Budin in 1973 and Alvin Jonas in 2000; a granddaughter, Mary Praest in 1970; a great-granddaughter, Alayna Cerv Willison in 2004; a son-in-law, Dean J. Brabec in 2020; a brother, James Stepan Jr.; and sisters Adeline Briggs and Libbie Mastny.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Clarkson Historical Museum or the Clarkson Opera House.

Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.

