CLARKSON — Services for Elsie Budin Jonas, 95, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Matt Gutowski will officiate with burial in the Clarkson National Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday and will an hour prior to services Saturday all at the church.
Elsie Budin Jonas died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Memorials may be directed to the Clarkson Historical Museum or the Clarkson Opera House.