Elsie Budin Jonas

CLARKSON — Services for Elsie Budin Jonas, 95, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Matt Gutowski will officiate with burial in the Clarkson National Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday and will an hour prior to services Saturday all at the church.

Elsie Budin Jonas died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Memorials may be directed to the Clarkson Historical Museum or the Clarkson Opera House.

ALBION — Services for Gayle A. Olsen, 75, Albion, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 3, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Albion.

NORFOLK — Services for John C. Gilman, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 3, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Christopher Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

HARTINGTON — Services for George L. Hirschbach, 85, Hartington, will be at a later date under the direction of Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Inurnment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City.

Memorial services and inurnment for Audrey V. Schlack, 96, formerly of Northeast Nebraska, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, at Atonement Lutheran Church, 685 Inca Parkway, in Boulder, Colo.

RANDOLPH — Services for Ronald J. “Ron” Gerber, 70, Randolph, were scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph with the Rev. John Andrews and Deacon Doug Tunink officiating and burial in the parish cemetery.

WAYNE — A celebration of life for Imogene Baier, 83, Wayne, will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Wayne City Auditorium’s north meeting room, 220 N. Pearl St., in Wayne.

HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Donald M. Olsen, 91, Columbus, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Donald Olsen died Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Columbus.

NORFOLK — Services for Jerome E. “Jerry” Kallhoff, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jerome Kallhoff died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Services for Lowell A. Thoma, 96, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Lowell Thoma died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

