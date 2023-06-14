 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elsa Gloe

Elsa Gloe

OSMOND — Service for Elsa Gloe, 88, of Osmond will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 19, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Officiating the service will be Rev. Terry Buol. Burial will take place at Osmond City Cemetery, rural Osmond.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel.

Elsa Gloe died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Edgewood Memory Care in Norfolk.

1934-2023

Elsa was born Sept. 25, 1934, the 12th child of Heinrich and Leonide Arendt, in a German colony of farmers in New Guental, in the province of (Deutsche) Wolhynien, Ukraine. The family lived under communism and Elsa received some schooling until the German front pushed through during WWII. While Elsa and her sister were picking blueberries in the summer of 1941, a German patrol told them they should go home. A skirmish occurred and Elsa was grazed by a bullet as the family was running to their cellar. It was one of many close calls the family would have during the war.

After their home burned down, the family moved to Zwiahel until they had to evacuate. They lived and worked on a construction train used for the war effort for a year and a half and then moved to Wartheland. They continued to move west until arriving in Schleswig Holstein. After the war, with the help of the U.S. government, the Lutheran church and a wealthy German family, Elsa’s family were accepted to come to the United States as displaced persons.

After arriving by ship in 1952, they traveled to Roy, Wash., eventually moving into Tacoma, Wash. They worked at various jobs including Elsa working at Day’s Tailoring factory. As the family settled into their new life, Elsa joined a rollerskating club and a Lutheran Church Club. The church clubs would entertain the military personnel. It was through this connection that Elsa met Donald Gloe, who was in the Army at Fort Lewis, Wash.

They were married on Aug. 25, 1956, at Peace Lutheran Church in Tacoma. After marriage, they moved to a farm north of Osmond and farmed there until 1985. After moving into Osmond, Elsa continued to help with raising their youngest child, doing in-home care and working in the kitchen at the hospital. She enjoyed gardening, rollerskating, swimming, singing, dancing and spending time with her family.

Survivors include children Diana Behlers of Norfolk, Anita Gloe of Bakersfield, Calif., Edith Gloe of Santa Clarita, Calif., Lorenz Gloe of Omaha and Rachel (Mark) Pacha of Omaha; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother Reinhold Arendt of Tacoma; and many nieces and nephews.

Elsa was preceded in death by her parents, Heinrich and Leonide; five siblings in infancy and early childhood; brothers Oscar, Oswald and Robert; sisters Erika, Frieda and Olga; son-in-law Rodney Behlers; and grandson Andrew Jansa.

Casketbearers will be Aaron Behlers, Christopher Behlers, Kristen Beckman, Jared Pacha, David Gloe and Brooke Pacha.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com

In other news

Ruth Bichlmeier

Ruth Bichlmeier

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ruth A. Bichlmeier, 97, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate.

Lori Ruskamp

Lori Ruskamp

WISNER — Memorial services for Lori J. (Mrs. Bernie) Ruskamp, 57, of Pilger will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wisner. Private family burial will be at a later date.

Kayli Coffman

Kayli Coffman

NIOBRARA — Services for Kayli Coffman, 31, of Yankton are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara.

Caroline Baumann

Caroline Baumann

NORFOLK — Services for Caroline M. Baumann, 90, of Omaha, formerly of Battle Creek and Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Lloyd Taber

Lloyd Taber

KEARNEY — Services for Lloyd E. Taber, 86, of Kearney, formerly of Springview, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Kearney First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Kearney Cemetery with military honors provided by Kearney American Legion Post 52 and VFW Post 759 in conjunctio…

Brenda Werner

Brenda Werner

FREMONT — Services for Brenda K. Werner, 83, of Fremont will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, at the First United Methodist Church in Fremont. Burial will be Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Elsa Gloe

Elsa Gloe

OSMOND — Services for Elsa Gloe, 88, of Osmond will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 19, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Officiating the service will be Rev. Terry Buol. Burial will take place at Osmond City Cemetery, rural Osmond.

Marilyn Hopkins

Marilyn Hopkins

LAUREL — Services for Marilyn “Mickey” Hopkins, 84, of Laurel will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 16, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Doug Collins will officiate. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday at the Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale. John Petersen will officiate.

Melvin Lund

Melvin Lund

CLEARWATER — Memorial services for Melvin A. “Mike” Lund, 85, of Hutchinson, Minn., will be 1 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at the American Legion Post 267 in Clearwater.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara