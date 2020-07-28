Elroy Hefner

COLERIDGE — Services for former Nebraska State Sen. Elroy M. Hefner, 96, Coleridge, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate with burial in Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge. Military rites will be conducted by Coleridge American Legion Post 114 and the Legion Riders.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the church and will resume an hour prior to services Thursday. Social distancing and masks are required for the funeral and visitation.

He died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his residence.

Wintz Funeral Home of Coleridge is in charge of the arrangements.

Elroy Morris Hefner was born on Dec. 12, 1923, in Coleridge, to George Paul and Alvina Marie (Bartling) Hefner. He grew up in Coleridge and was a graduate of Coleridge High School in 1941.

Elroy entered the U.S. Navy in 1944 and served until 1946 during World War II. He was in the Amphibious Forces, serving 19 months in the South Pacific.

He started Hefner Oil and Feed Store in 1947 with his brother, Gerhart. Elroy was a partner in Hefner Oil today.

He married Carol Rae Willms on June 12, 1949, in Coleridge.

Elroy was elected in 1976 to the Nebraska Legislature as senator for District 19. He held this position for 16 years until Jan. 3, 1993.

Elroy was president of Crystal Oil and Diamond Horseshoe in South Sioux City and Truck Haven in Sioux City. Later, he was the former president of the Omaha Truck Plaza. He was a past president of Nebraska Petroleum Marketers Association.

He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and served as secretary of the Coleridge Dehy Plant for many years. He belonged to the Coleridge Community Club, was a former member of the Nebraska Legislature, Coleridge American Legion Post 114, served on the Coleridge Volunteer Fire Department for many years, was a member of Hartington V.F.W. Post 5283, former member of Hartington Golf Club, former member of the Coleridge town board and school board and served as mayor for several years.

Elroy was a Nebraska Cornhusker fan and loved to golf. He loved to take care of his yard and was still mowing at age 90. He especially loved his spouse Carol, his children and grandchildren.

Elroy is survived by his spouse, Carol Rae of Coleridge; his son, Bill (Julie) Hefner of Coleridge; a daughter, Cindy (Pat) Brennan of Papillion; a daughter-in-law, Sharron Hefner of Bloomfield; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three step-great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Kay Hefner of Coleridge, Janice Hefner of Coleridge, Avis Hefner of Sioux City; and a brother-in-law, Wendell Hahne of Norfolk.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Doug Hefner; brothers Wilfred, Marvin, Gerhardt, Wendel, George and Franklin Hefner; a sister, Delores Hahne; and his sisters-in-law, Rose Hefner, Donna Hefner and Marcella Hefner.

Pallbearers will be Jason Hefner, Craig Walling, Ryan O’Connor, Patrick Brennan, Tyler Hefner and Trevor Hefner. Honorary pallbearers will be Elroy’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

You may watch a livestream of the funeral at https://www.facebook.com/ImmanuelLutheranColeridge.

