NORFOLK — Services for Elnora Remmich, 99, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at First Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Dale Pracht will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army Soup Kitchen or Norfolk Rescue Mission.
1922-2021
Elnora went home to her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
Elnora Hoffman was born on Dec. 14, 1922, in Bowdle, S.D., to Elizabeth and Gottfred Hoffman. Her mother passed away when Elnora was only 3. Her father remarried, Rosina, and the family moved to the Richey and Vida, Mont., area. This would be where Elnora would grow up with her 12 siblings.
It was here, in this open, rolling land that she loved, where Elnora met the love of her life, Howard Remmich. They were married on Dec. 28, 1941, in Vida. Their honeymoon was cut short however, when the U.S. Army came calling. Howard was pulled from his spouse with a son on the way.
Elnora joined Howard in Needles, Calif., and Fort Hood, Texas, before returning to Montana, when he was deployed to the Pacific Theater during World War II from 1942 to 1945. Elnora’s steadfast faith in God carried her through life as she started their family without her spouse by her side. She faced both challenges and triumphs with a grace and dignity not many people have.
Following the end of World War II, Elnora and Howard took a leap of faith together and devoted their lives to serving God. Elnora faithfully helped her spouse through college in Sioux Falls, S.D., and then seminary classes in Kansas City, Kan. Elnora and her spouse, the Rev. Howard Remmich, had an extensive ministry. They served the Lord in communities in Iowa, Idaho, Montana, South Dakota and Kansas before moving to the Norfolk area upon his semi-retirement in the 1970s. The couple was married for 57 years before Howard passed in 1998.
Elnora never stopped sharing God’s love with the people she met. For many years, she enjoyed being involved with First Baptist Church, Victory Assembly of God, the Salvation Army Soup Kitchen, the Rescue Mission and the Choraliers of the Norfolk Senior Citizens Center. She was a quiet, gentle soul with a slightly mischievous streak that left her mark on this world by showing you God’s love.
Elnora was an avid reader and singer who walked and talked with the Lord every day of her life like one does with a friend.
Her faith and trust in God carried her through the death of her spouse, Howard; her parents, Elizabeth, and Gottfred and Rosina Hoffman; four of her brothers, Albert, Theodore, Edgar and Donald; and all of her sisters, Magdalena, Hilda, Emma, Elsie, Eva, Lorraine, Phyllis and Dorothy.
Those who are left waiting to join Elnora are her children, Dale and Marylou Remmich of Norfolk, Shirley and Leland Bucknell of Charles City, Iowa, Kathren and Larry Higerd of Gem, Kan., Tony Remmich of Norfolk and Rick and Kathy Remmich of Sioux Falls; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Harold Hoffman; numerous nieces and nephews; and her dear friend, Alice Stodola.