Elna Victor

FREMONT — Services for Elna I. Victor, 92, Bennington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Dugan Funeral Chapel in Fremont.
She died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Ridgewood Retirement Community in Bennington.
Memorials may be directed to Serene Hospice or Lutheran Family Services.
1927-2019
She is preceded in death by her spouse, Clifford; her parents; six sisters; and four brothers.
She is survived by her two daughters, Mrs. Gary (Gayle) Rasmussen of Wahoo and Mrs. Walter (Ronda) Kennedy of Stanton; a son, Bradley (Robyn) Victor of Bennington; two brothers, Gene (Margaret) Baier of Omaha and Dennis (Carrol) Baier of Wayne; seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.