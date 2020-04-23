Elmer Retzlaff

NORFOLK — Services for Elmer R. “Spec” Retzlaff, 97, of Norfolk are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
He died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
AINSWORTH — Private family graveside services for Verna R. Appleman, 86, of Johnstown will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 25, at the Ainsworth Cemetery.
AINSWORTH — Private family inurnment for Larry W. Schelm, 76, of Ainsworth will be held at the Lutheran Cemetery near Ainsworth.
Private graveside services for Jane F. Brunson Livingston, 55, formerly of Northeast Nebraska, will be held at the Belvidere Cemetery in Belvidere, S.D.
NORFOLK — Visitation for Peggy M. “Bobby” Foltz, 57, Norfolk, will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, April 26, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
ELGIN — Private services for Thomas J. Pofahl, 67, Plainview, will be Friday, April 24, at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin. A public celebration of life will be at a later date after the threat of COVID-19 has lessened.
ATKINSON — Private graveside services for John Wenner, 87, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 23, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson. Memorial services will be at a later date after the threat of COVID-19 has lessened.
NORFOLK — Services for Mark Risinger, 63, Hadar, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
