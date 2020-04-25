Elmer Retzlaff

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Elmer R. “Spec” Retzlaff, 97, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 27, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Austin Ziche will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by the Tomek-Otto Post 72 American Legion of Pierce and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
Limited visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
He died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Norfolk Veterans Home.
1923-2020
In compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a strict enforcement of 10 people allowed inside the facility at one time, and visitors may need to wait outside.
Elmer “Spec” was born Jan. 1, 1923, rural Hadar to William and Elenore (Dederman) Retzlaff. Spec was baptized on Jan. 28, 1923, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar.
He attended grade school in Hadar until the eighth grade, and he was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar on May 16, 1937.
On Jan. 19, 1945, Spec joined the U.S. Army and served in World War II until his honorable discharge on Dec. 1, 1946. After serving in the military, Elmer moved back to Hadar, where he worked construction for Theisen’s.
On Sept. 5, 1973, Elmer married Jeanette Magnussen at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar. He had a great love for baseball; he was an avid fan and played baseball and softball for many years.
Elmer was the youngest of six brothers and sisters, all of whom have passed.
Survivors include his stepchildren, Roger (Carol) Magnussen of York, Rodney (Connie) Magnussen of Norfolk, Cindy (Gordon) Johnston of Key West, Fla.; a step-daughter-in-law, Kathy (George) Witte of North Platte; 11 step-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Lois Retzlaff and Diane Kahler; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Jeanette in 2002; a stepson, Randall Charles Magnussen; his parents; and his siblings, Irene (Kenneth) Stephens, Verona (Augie) Kuhl, LeRoy (Ethel) Retzlaff, Bernice (Ronnie) Moss and Harry (Sophia) Retzlaff.
Casket bearers will be Elmer’s grandchildren. The family requests that memorials be made to the family for a later designation to be made in Spec’s name. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.