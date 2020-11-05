Elmer Promes

WYNOT — Private services for Elmer J. Promes, 93, Wynot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in Ss. Philip & James Cemetery in St. James. Military rites by the Wynot American Legion Post 31 and the Legion Riders.
Public visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil. Masks are required for the visitation and funeral.
———
Elmer J. Promes passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, surrounded by family.
Jerome was born on Dec. 31, 1926, in Wynot. He attended District 33 country school in St. James until eighth grade and received an honorary diploma from Wynot Public High School in 2001.
Jerome married Marcella “Sally” Feilmeier on Jan. 20, 1948, in Hartington. Together they raised a large family of 16 children on a farm outside of Wynot.
Jerome and Sally were active members of Ss. Philip & James Catholic Church in St. James and Holy Family Parish in Wynot and were owners of Wynot Oil Company for 51 years.
Jerome was a true patriot. After serving in Okinawa in World War II, he became a member of the American Legion Post in Wynot, the V.F.W. Post 5283 and the American Vets Post 18, both in Hartington.
Jerome also served on the Bow Valley Park Association board and drove the school bus for Wynot Public High School for many years. He served on the Cedar Security Bank Board for decades until his death.
In the likeness of Jesus, Jerome helped to feed loaves and fishes to the masses. He was instrumental in getting the original fish fries started at the Am Vets Post 18 in Hartington years ago. He hosted the original fish fries at the Weigand resort in Yankton after Gavins Point Dam was built in the early 1950s and he co-hosted Orville & Jerome’s Fish Frys for over 20 years in Hartington. When on the river, he rarely wore a life jacket and didn’t know how to swim. He would jokingly say, “If I was born to hang I’ll never drown.”
Jerome was a friendly and very humble man who always looked out for the underdog. It thrilled him to talk to the younger generations, especially his grandkids, sharing his wisdom and telling stories. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited for years and wouldn’t miss a good wild game feed. He was a man on the go and enjoyed playing guitar, singing old songs, playing cards, checking on his bluebird trail and dropping a few coins in the slots with his friends.
As a strict Catholic, he allowed for no legitimate reason for ever skipping Mass. His most prized possessions were his strong faith in God, his large extended family and his many friends and neighbors. Jerome took great pride in farming the land and felt honored to live on, and care for, the Promes Family Farm. A good work ethic was core to his being, having frequently said, “Life was hard work, but we always knew how to make it fun.”
Jerome’s life seemed to come full circle when he moved to town in 2016. He sends a heartfelt “thank you” to the wonderful people of Wynot for supporting him, looking out for him and always including him as he aged. He was so very grateful. You all truly warmed his heart.
Jerome is survived by his 16 children and their spouses: Connie and Bill Christensen of Hartington, Carol and Kenny Hochstein of Hartington, Dennis and Rose Promes of Wynot, Joanie and Kenny Fuchtman of Omaha, Jerry and Jenny Promes of Yankton, Nancy and Rod Fischer of Hartington, Sheila and Don Keiser of Norfolk, Sally and Jerry Lewis of Norfolk, Cyril and Mary Ann Promes of Crofton, Janice and Doug Pick of Omaha, Joyce and Mike Bernard of Omaha, Dean and Denise Promes of Jefferson, Iowa, Daryl and Joetta Promes of Gowrie, Iowa, Lisa and Bill Littlejohn of San Diego, Calif., Lori and Randy Olson of Omaha and Sherrie and Clair Kathol of Glidden, Iowa. He is also survived by 59 grandchildren; 98 great-grandchildren (three more are on the way); three stepgreat-grandchildren and three sisters-in-law, Alice Beyeler (Ray “Toke” Beyeler), Carol Promes (Gerald) and Sharon Promes (Irvy).
Jerome was preceded in death by his spouse, Sally; infant twin sons, John and Joseph; a granddaughter, Kari Hochstein; a great-grandson, Harvey Christenson; a great-granddaughter, Selma Hochstein; his parents, Joe and Ida Promes; his brothers, Irwin “Irvy” Promes of Carroll, Iowa, Ray Promes of Wynot and Gerald “Red” Promes of Carroll, Iowa; and his sisters, Lucille Arens (Julius) of Hartington, Mildred Koch (Erwin) of Wynot and Mary Ann Promes of Wynot.
Pallbearers will be Jerome’s grandsons: Cody Christensen, Reggie Hochstein, Justin Kathol, Garrett Fischer, Jesse Keiser, Jed Lewis, Jeremy Promes, Joe Promes, Jake Promes, Zach Kathol, Connor Pick, Brandon Bernard and Will Littlejohn.
You may watch a livestream of the funeral service at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/