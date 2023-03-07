HOWELLS — Services for Elma B. Bart, 101, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at St. John’s Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stanley Schmit will officiate. Burial will be in the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Howells with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue on Saturday an hour prior to the service.
Elma Bart died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Clarkson Community Care Center in Clarkson.
Minnick Funeral Home in West Point is handling arrangements.