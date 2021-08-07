Ellen Stuhr

ALBION — Services for Ellen M. Stuhr, 82, Albion, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion with the Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery, Albion. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 5 p.m. wake service.
Stuhr died on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements.