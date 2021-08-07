You have permission to edit this article.
Ellen Stuhr

ALBION — Services for Ellen M. Stuhr, 82, Albion, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion with the Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery, Albion. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 5 p.m. wake service.

Stuhr died on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements.

In other news

STANTON — Services for Susan R. Unger, 57, Stanton, will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Peter’…

NORFOLK — Services for Opal I. Raasch, 94, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave. The Rev. Dave Goehmann will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the chapel.

STANTON — Services for Susan R. Unger, 57, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

AINSWORTH — Service for Patricia A. Van Winkle, 85, Ord, formerly of Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

OSMOND — Services for Vernon W. “Chick” Reed, 94, Osmond, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at the United Methodist Church in Osmond. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

NORFOLK — Services for Dennis Norris, 68, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Norris died Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.

STANTON — Services for Neil Doring, 84, Stanton, will be at a later date under the direction of Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. Doring died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

VERDIGRE — Services for Charlotte “Lottie” Randa, 109, Verdigre, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the United Methodist Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial in Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

