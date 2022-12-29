FREMONT — Services for Ellen R. Osborn, 80, Scribner, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in St. Henry’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Howells.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Scribner with a public wake at 5 p.m.
Ellen Osborn died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health.
Ludvigsen Mortuary of Scribner is handling the arrangements.
1942-2022
Ellen R. Osborn was born Feb. 16, 1942. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant children, Julie Ann and Bradley; sisters Roberta Morfeld and Jean Howard; brothers-in-law Elden Svec and John Olin; and great-grandson Oliver Swanz.
Survivors include her children, Mitch (Kay) Osborn of Norfolk, Shelly (Dave) Dahl of Scribner, Bill (Kathy) Osborn of Tilden, Kristi (Paul) Sendgraff of Fremont and Nick (Lyndsay) Osborn of Hooper; 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; sisters Mary Ann Svec of Scribner and Rita Olin of Kearney; brothers Robert (Beverly) Dillon of Cary, N.C., and Bill (Vicki) Dillon of Springfield; and a brother-in-law, Gilbert Morfeld of Stanton.
A lunch will follow the Mass and precede the burial. A memorial will be established at a later date. The online guestbook can be found at www.hooper-scribner.com.