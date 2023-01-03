NORFOLK — Services for Ellen M. Curtis, 90, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
Ellen Curtis died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Norfolk.
1932-2022
The funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Ellen was born March 5, 1932, in Laurel to Carl and Hilda Urwiler. She grew up on the family farm in Laurel. Ellen was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. She attended county School District 16 and graduated from Laurel High School. Following graduation, she went to Wayne State College and earned a certificate to teach country school.
In the summer of 1952, Ellen married Kay Curtis at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The couple was blessed with two sons, Doug and Robert. Early on, the family moved around with Kay’s military career and teaching positions. In 1963, the family settled in Norfolk. Moving to Norfolk, Ellen enjoyed the community of Norfolk and the chance to be close to family. She worked at Norfolk Junior High School.
Ellen enjoyed golfing, attending Nebraska football games and socializing.
Ellen is survived by her spouse of 70 years, Kay; sons Doug Curtis of Norfolk and Robert (spouse Dorene) Curtis of Norfolk; three grandchildren, Kaylene (spouse Josh) Apfel, Morgan White and Maria Bramer; seven great-grandchildren; siblings Marlene Schuttler of Bellevue, Bill (spouse Jeanette) Urwiler of Mapleton, Iowa, Barbara (spouse James) Munter of Loveland, Colo., and Rick (spouse Penny) Urwiler of Lincoln; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Gertrude “Trudy” and Nell; and brothers Walter, Carl “Fritz” and Verner.
Memorials are requested to the family for later designation in memory of Ellen.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.