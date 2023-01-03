 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow and light freezing drizzle. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch and a light glaze of additional
icing possible.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Iowa and east central and
northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Expect hazardous travel impacts. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The slipper roads and
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

NORFOLK — Services for Ellen M. Curtis, 90, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

Ellen Curtis died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Norfolk.

1932-2022

The funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

Ellen was born March 5, 1932, in Laurel to Carl and Hilda Urwiler. She grew up on the family farm in Laurel. Ellen was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. She attended county School District 16 and graduated from Laurel High School. Following graduation, she went to Wayne State College and earned a certificate to teach country school.

In the summer of 1952, Ellen married Kay Curtis at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The couple was blessed with two sons, Doug and Robert. Early on, the family moved around with Kay’s military career and teaching positions. In 1963, the family settled in Norfolk. Moving to Norfolk, Ellen enjoyed the community of Norfolk and the chance to be close to family. She worked at Norfolk Junior High School.

Ellen enjoyed golfing, attending Nebraska football games and socializing.

Ellen is survived by her spouse of 70 years, Kay; sons Doug Curtis of Norfolk and Robert (spouse Dorene) Curtis of Norfolk; three grandchildren, Kaylene (spouse Josh) Apfel, Morgan White and Maria Bramer; seven great-grandchildren; siblings Marlene Schuttler of Bellevue, Bill (spouse Jeanette) Urwiler of Mapleton, Iowa, Barbara (spouse James) Munter of Loveland, Colo., and Rick (spouse Penny) Urwiler of Lincoln; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Gertrude “Trudy” and Nell; and brothers Walter, Carl “Fritz” and Verner.

Memorials are requested to the family for later designation in memory of Ellen.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

