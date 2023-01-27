Ella Voelker

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ella M. Voelker, 101, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service at the chapel.
1922-2023
The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Ella Marie Voelker (Pont) was born in Salina, Kan., to Carl and Leona Dorau (Spunaugle) on Jan. 3, 1922, and passed away peacefully on Jan. 22, 2023, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
When Ella was an infant, her mother had a fatal car accident after which she was adopted by her aunt and uncle, Dewey and Sylvia Pont of Stanton. Their three daughters became her sisters. Ella described herself as the “leader” of her sisters.
After graduating from Stanton High School in 1940, Ella was united in marriage to Alfred Voelker of Stanton on May 25, 1941. Al and Ella farmed together southwest of Stanton until 2002. They were married 74 years before Alfred’s death in 2016.
Ella was very precise and creative. She applied these talents to sewing, quilting, crocheting and educating others in 4-H. Many local organizations benefited from her bookkeeping and organizational skills.
In 2002, Al and Ella moved to a house in Stanton. In 2015, Al and Ella moved to Stanton Health Center. Ella remained in this assisted living location until 2021 when she moved to Heritage at Fountain Point assisted living in Norfolk. While there, Ella celebrated her 100th birthday.
In 2022, Ella moved to Stanton Health Center and celebrated her 101st birthday there in 2023. Her hobbies were baking, ballroom dancing and playing cards. She played cards every week her entire life, even with limited vision in her later years.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Alfred; her son, Donald; and sisters Althea Heller (Pont) and Betty Crane (Pont).
Survivors are four children, Alfred James (Gwen) Voelker of North Platte, Jean (Fred) Fuhrmann of Crawfordsville, Ind., Carol (John) Vaught of Stanton and Kelly Voelker of Norfolk; a sister, Ilene McMahon (Pont) of Littleton, Colo.; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
