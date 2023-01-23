NORFOLK — Services for Ella M. Voelker, 101, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Ella Voelker died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center.
ROYAL — Services for Gale Jones, 66, Norfolk, formerly of Neligh, will be at 3 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Royal Auditorium in Royal. Private inurnment will be in Royal Cemetery.
Services for Allan A. Zeitz, 77, Fairmont, Minn., will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Fairmont. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery in Fairmont.
WAUSA — Memorial services for Joann Koehler, 95, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial at a later date in Wakefield Cemetery in Wakefield.
NORFOLK — Services for Mary Ann E. Crabb, 95, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Mary Ann Crabb died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
LAUREL — Barbara J. Bach, 78, Coleridge, died on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
NORFOLK — Memorial service for Judith L. Gilmore, 76, Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
EWING — Memorial services for Delbert F. Potter, 82, Ewing, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the United Methodist-Presbyterian Church in Ewing. Inurnment will be in Ewing City Cemetery at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Kathleen Napier, 63, Madison, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Ewing City Cemetery in Ewing.
HARTINGTON — Daniel G. Wiedenfeld, 49, Hartington, died suddenly on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at the Wiedenfeld Bin Site in Hartington.