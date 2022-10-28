 Skip to main content
Ella Rouillard-Rohleder

SANTEE — Services for Ella L. Rouillard-Rohleder, 63, Kingman, Kan., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Sam Moves Camp and Two Hoops Moves Camp will officiate. Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. Friday and continue until service time Saturday at the community center.

Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

1958-2022

Ella died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at her home surrounded by all of her loved ones.

Ella Rouillard-Rohleder was born on Dec. 23, 1958, in Norfolk. She was the daughter of Georgianna and Owen Strong. Ella grew up in Benedict and later moved to Denver, Colo. She became a stepmom to two little girls, Kimberly and Michelle Murray. In 1982, Ella became a mother to Georgianna Ruth Murray.

Ella had a natural way of caring for people. She took this gift and became a certified nurse aide and cared the elderly. She was a CNA for 32 years. In 1997, Ella found her Native American ways and never looked back. She loved our way of life.

In 2000, Ella became a grandmother to Tashina Morrell; in 2003 to Antoine Lundgren; in 2008 to Dakota Bader; and in 2011 to Wayne Bader. Ella loved her grandchildren so you can imagine how overjoyed and full of love she was when her great-grandchildren were born. Everything she did was for those babies. She put them first before everyone until the day she went home.

Just when life couldn’t get any better, Ella met Mike, also known as the love of her life, in the laundry room at their apartments in 2010. The best chapter of her life started with a “Hey you” and since that day Papa has never had to do laundry again. In the 12 years they spent together, Ella and Michael had many adventures, lots of laughs and a love to last a lifetime. Six months before she passed, Ella and her spouse moved to Kansas to join her family.

Ella is survived by her spouse, Michael Rohleder; a daughter, Georgianna Randolph; a daughter, Kimberly Murray; a granddaughter, Tashina Morrell; a grandson, Antoine Lundgren; a granddaughter, Dakota Bader; a grandson, Wayne Bader; a granddaughter, Alice Murray; a grandson, Kenneth Murray; a great-granddaughter, Halina Morrell; a great-grandson, Brian Morrell; a sister, Marlene Rouillard; a brother, JR Strong; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Georgianna Strong; her father, Elwin Strong; a brother, Edwin Allen Strong; and a daughter, Michelle Murray.

