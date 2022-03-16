 Skip to main content
Elizabeth Wolff

STANTON — Services for Elizabeth “Bette” Wolff, 76, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial in Stanton Cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

Elizabeth Wolff died Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth.

Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

1945-2022

Elizabeth “Bette” Wolff was born Oct. 30, 1945, to Alva and Lucy (McCarthy) O’Brien.

She married Gary Wolff on Dec. 19, 1964, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. To this union, four sons were born: Barry (Nancy) Wolff of Valentine, Brien (Janette) Wolff of Columbus, Shad Wolff and Heather of Stanton, and Bart Wolff. Bette had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bette lived most of her life in Stanton. She had been living in Ainsworth for the last four years.

Bette was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; brother Joe O’Brien; and sisters Rita Van Dieken and Mary Schultz.

She is survived by her four sons; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a sister, Maureen.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given if desired to cover memorial services. They can be mailed to: Barry Wolff, 90714 North Eli Road, Valentine, NE 69201.

In other news

Ethel Weinrich Waldow

CREIGHTON — Services for Ethel E. Weinrich Waldow, 93, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. Sara Fegley and the Rev. Milana Joseph will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Kyla Pendergast

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kyla J. Pendergast, 67, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Dennis Quigley will be officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Stacia Steensnes

LINDSAY — Services for Stacia A. Steensnes, 101, Newman Grove, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, at Looking Glass Methodist Church in rural Lindsay. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate with burial in Shell Creek Cemetery near Newman Grove.

Kyla Pendergast

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kyla J. “Jody” Pendergast, 67, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Dennis Quigley will be officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Adrian Texley

ALBION — Private services for Adrian G. Texley, 87, Albion, were Monday, March 14, with Vicar Elizabeth Goering officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Evelyn Becker

CREIGHTON — Services for Evelyn Becker, 91, Center, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Evelyn Becker died Monday, March 14, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Zachariah Stone

WAYNE — Services for Zachariah T. Stone, 51, Vermillion, S.D., are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Zachariah Stone died Friday, March 11, 2022, at Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Sandra McNeill

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Sandra K. McNeill, 75, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, at the First Christian Church in Norfolk.

Deloris Zessin

MADISON — Memorial services for Deloris M. (Prauner) Zessin, 89, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara