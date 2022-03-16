STANTON — Services for Elizabeth “Bette” Wolff, 76, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial in Stanton Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Elizabeth Wolff died Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1945-2022
Elizabeth “Bette” Wolff was born Oct. 30, 1945, to Alva and Lucy (McCarthy) O’Brien.
She married Gary Wolff on Dec. 19, 1964, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. To this union, four sons were born: Barry (Nancy) Wolff of Valentine, Brien (Janette) Wolff of Columbus, Shad Wolff and Heather of Stanton, and Bart Wolff. Bette had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bette lived most of her life in Stanton. She had been living in Ainsworth for the last four years.
Bette was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; brother Joe O’Brien; and sisters Rita Van Dieken and Mary Schultz.
She is survived by her four sons; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a sister, Maureen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given if desired to cover memorial services. They can be mailed to: Barry Wolff, 90714 North Eli Road, Valentine, NE 69201.