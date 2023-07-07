Elizabeth Schmitz

ALBION — Elizabeth M. “Betty” Schmitz, 89, Albion, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Edgewood Vista in Columbus.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 10, at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz and Deacon Paul Weeder will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Albion.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the Boone County Health Center Foundation.