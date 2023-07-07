 Skip to main content
Elizabeth Schmitz

ALBION — Elizabeth M. “Betty” Schmitz, 89, Albion, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Edgewood Vista in Columbus.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 10, at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz and Deacon Paul Weeder will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Albion.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the Boone County Health Center Foundation.

In other news

VERDIGRE — Memorial services for Donald Miller, 90, and Sharon Miller, 87, Verdigre, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at the United Methodist Church in Verdigre. Delores Ruzicka will officiate.

NORFOLK — Services for James N. “Jim” Coulter, 65,  Norfolk, formerly of Oregon, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. James Coulter died Monday, July 3, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

CREIGHTON — Services for Donald Hart, 93, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Donald Hart died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Brad A. Claus, 59, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 10, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Mike Moreno will officiate.

NORFOLK — Services for Brad A. Claus, 59, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Brad Claus died Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

STANTON — Services for Gladys Frank, 96, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery in Stanton.

NORFOLK — Services for Virginia L. Raasch, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Virginia Raasch died Monday, July 3, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Kenneth D. “Ken” Palmer, 63, Battle Creek, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Kenneth Palmer died Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

PIERCE — Services for William D. “Bill” Hintz, 80, Pierce, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by …

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

