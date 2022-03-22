 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 45 mph
expected. At least a few hours of winds this strong are forecast
during the day.

* WHERE...Antelope, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Johnson and
Pawnee Counties.

* WHEN...7 am to 7 pm CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Additionally, strong winds in areas of snowfall could
result in significantly reduced visibilities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...if snow is occurring, visibility may be
greatly reduced.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Periods of Snow. Total accumulations from 1 to 4 inches
expected, but localized higher amounts are possible. Winds may
gust as high as 45 mph and could lead to areas of very low
visibility and near blizzard conditions.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska and southeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Slick roads and periods of reduced visibility. These
hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Additionally, strong winds and wet heavy snow could bring down
tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use extra caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Elizabeth Salber

Elizabeth Salber

ELGIN — Services for Elizabeth A. “Betty” Salber, 87, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 25, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.

Elizabeth Salber died Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.

1934-2022

Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Salber, daughter of William and Gertrude (Billeter) Schuster, was born on May 11, 1934, at Plainview. She graduated from Oakdale High School in 1951 and attended Wayne State College. She taught in rural schools and worked at Antelope County Hospital.

On Nov. 12, 1956, Betty was united in marriage to Melvin Salber at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh. The couple lived on a farm southwest of Elgin, where they raised their six children. Along with being a housewife and homemaker, Betty worked as a substitute teacher at many local schools. In August 2011, Betty moved into Elgin then, in 2020, she moved to the Willows in Neligh.

She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin and was very active in her faith and in volunteer work.

Betty was a member of the Scattered Neighbors Extension Club. She loved to sew and quilt. Betty was an avid gardener and always had a large one on the farm. Betty enjoyed cooking, especially for her children and grandchildren.

Mel and Betty loved to dance, especially square dancing, and she loved country western music. Betty enjoyed reading, writing in her journals, and was especially fond of her days teaching children.

Betty is survived by her six children, Carol Brennan of Omaha, David Salber of Omaha, Mark Salber of Elgin, Bill (Jerri) Salber of Omaha, Mary Jo (Jim) Wortman of Denton, and Paul (Carol) Salber of Omaha; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Joe Schuster of Omaha; a sister-in-law, Gladys Reicks of Elgin; a sister-in-law, Lorna Schuster of Norfolk; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Melvin; brothers Francis “Jake” (Claudia) Schuster and Dwain Schuster; a son-in-law, Mike Brennan; brothers-in-law Delbert Salber and Rollie Reicks and; sisters-in-law Josephine (Al) Schrad, Vera (LaVern) Buelt, Joyce Schuster and Marlene Schuster.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Gary Marks

PIERCE — Services for Gary L. Marks, 77, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. Jacquelyn Samway will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Lumpy Sedlacek

SPENCER — Services for Lumpy Sedlacek, 62, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Lumpy Sedlacek died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his residence.

Phyllis Frahm

WAYNE — Services for Phyllis V. Frahm, 95, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Phyllis Frahm died Friday, March 18, 2022, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Marianne Olberding

RANDOLPH — Memorial services for Marianne Olberding, 95, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 28, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery.

Phyllis Frahm

WINSIDE — Services for Phyllis V. Frahm, 95, Carroll, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery at Carroll.

Thomas Hoff

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas E. “Tom” Hoff, 72, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 25, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate.

Ronald Boelter

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ronald C. Boelter, 89, Walnut, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Troy Svendsen will officiate. No burial is planned at this time. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreig…

Thomas Hoff

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas E. “Tom” Hoff, 72, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 25, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

