ELGIN — Services for Elizabeth A. “Betty” Salber, 87, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 25, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
Elizabeth Salber died Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.
1934-2022
Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Salber, daughter of William and Gertrude (Billeter) Schuster, was born on May 11, 1934, at Plainview. She graduated from Oakdale High School in 1951 and attended Wayne State College. She taught in rural schools and worked at Antelope County Hospital.
On Nov. 12, 1956, Betty was united in marriage to Melvin Salber at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh. The couple lived on a farm southwest of Elgin, where they raised their six children. Along with being a housewife and homemaker, Betty worked as a substitute teacher at many local schools. In August 2011, Betty moved into Elgin then, in 2020, she moved to the Willows in Neligh.
She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin and was very active in her faith and in volunteer work.
Betty was a member of the Scattered Neighbors Extension Club. She loved to sew and quilt. Betty was an avid gardener and always had a large one on the farm. Betty enjoyed cooking, especially for her children and grandchildren.
Mel and Betty loved to dance, especially square dancing, and she loved country western music. Betty enjoyed reading, writing in her journals, and was especially fond of her days teaching children.
Betty is survived by her six children, Carol Brennan of Omaha, David Salber of Omaha, Mark Salber of Elgin, Bill (Jerri) Salber of Omaha, Mary Jo (Jim) Wortman of Denton, and Paul (Carol) Salber of Omaha; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Joe Schuster of Omaha; a sister-in-law, Gladys Reicks of Elgin; a sister-in-law, Lorna Schuster of Norfolk; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Melvin; brothers Francis “Jake” (Claudia) Schuster and Dwain Schuster; a son-in-law, Mike Brennan; brothers-in-law Delbert Salber and Rollie Reicks and; sisters-in-law Josephine (Al) Schrad, Vera (LaVern) Buelt, Joyce Schuster and Marlene Schuster.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.