Elizabeth Pelham

Elizabeth “Betty” Pelham, 74, Denver, Colo., passed away on May 6, 2022, peacefully in her sleep at her home. She was born on March 5, 1948, in the town of Osmond and was the daughter of the late Willis and Lorraine Nissen. She graduated from Osmond High School and continued her education in nursing at Mount Marty College in Yankton, S.D.

She moved to Denver in 1970 and worked as a registered nurse in the Denver area from 1970 to 2006. In 1977, Betty married Bob Pelham, and together they shared 42 years of marriage.

Betty was preceded into eternal life by her spouse, Bob; parents and her younger brother, Jerry Nissen.

In addition to her daughter, Nicole Simmons, and sister Diane Laff, Betty is survived by her four stepchildren: Brian Wyatt, Diana Adams, Michelle Crimm and Jacquie Pelham; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and extended family.

A memorial service will be Wednesday, June 8, at 11 a.m. at St. Philip and St. James Episcopal Church, 2797 S. Lowell Blvd., Denver, Colo., 80236. The family invites everyone to join them for a reception immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested a memorial contribution in Betty’s name to Food for Thought (www.foodforthoughtdenver.org) or St. Philip & St. James Episcopal Church (www.stpjschurch.org).

