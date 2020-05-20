LAUREL — Private services for Elizabeth Norvell, 92, Laurel, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, at the United Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Matthew Quanbeck will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Laurel Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
Memorials may be given to United Lutheran Church of Laurel or to the Laurel Senior Center.
1927-2020
She died peacefully at her home on May 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Due to current COVID-19 health-care measures, the funeral will be for only immediate family, but the family invites you to view the service via live stream feed at www.laurelulc.org/live-stream.
Elizabeth was born on Dec. 14, 1927, in Laurel to Gustav and Matilda Paulsen. She was baptized Jan. 15, 1928, into the Lutheran faith and confirmed in 1943. She attended elementary and secondary school at Laurel Public and graduated in 1946. Following graduation, she attended Wayne State Teacher College and from there she received her teaching certificate and taught school for nine and a half years.
Liz met her future spouse, William L. Norvell, while teaching in Randolph. They were married on April 8, 1951, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. Three children were born into this union: Deborah, Nancy and Scott.
Bill and Liz moved to Laurel in 1953. She took great pride in many community activities. She participated and especially enjoyed working with her church family and serving the Lord. Liz enjoyed her family and treasured the times spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Liz also enjoyed opportunities to volunteer, had a passion for music, loved singing and enjoyed playing bridge, golfing, bowling, reading, walking and she loved to dance. She was known for her decorating — be it her house for different seasons or her passion for dressing her best.
Elizabeth is survived by her children: Deb (Phil) Nielsen of Bloomfield, Nancy (Gene) Sic of North Bend and Scott (Kristi) Norvell of Omaha; six grandchildren: Jessica (Nielsen) and Jonathon Buck, Lindsey (Nielsen) and Jeff Jenkins, Stephanie (Sic) and Adam Bell, Andrew and Amanda Sic, Paxton Norvell and Allee Norvell; six great-grandchildren, Otto Buck, Gus Jenkins and baby sister to arrive in June, Akryn and Blake Bell and Cole and Jake Sic; a sister, Adele (Warren) Eidsness of Rose Mount, Minn.; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Bill on Oct. 4, 1989; three brothers and spouses, Harold and Bonnie Paulsen, Francis and Helen Paulsen, Charles and Wilma Paulsen; and two sisters (and spouse) Madelyn Micklis and Martha Lou (Dick) Murphy.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Liz’s caregivers at Hillcrest Care Center (including Sandy’s extra attention) in Laurel, to Bev with hospice and a special loving thank you to her dear friend/caregiver, Sarah. Your gifts of compassion and professional care were blessings to Mom and her family.
Liz will be remembered as one who always reached out — reached out to welcome someone new to town, reached out to greet the newest member at church, reached out to share her faith with others and reached out to her family with laughter and love. As Mom wrote to us: “This isn’t goodbye, as I’ll greet you in heaven someday.”
If you wish to send condolences, please send to family of Liz Norvell, P.O. Box 86, 105 Wakefield St., Laurel, NE 68745.