NORFOLK — Services for Elizabeth A. “Betty” Mueller, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Elizabeth Mueller died Monday, May 9, 2022, at Genoa Long Term Care Facility in Genoa.
NORFOLK — Services for Arthur R. “Dick” Erickson, 81, Battle Creek, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Arthur Erickson died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Ron Bonta, 79, Plainview, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, at the First United Congregation Church of Christ in Plainview. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery in Plainview.
MENOMINEE — Services for Steve F. Jansen, 67, Fordyce, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Services for Steve Jansen, 67, Fordyce, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Steve Jansen died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
CLEARWATER — Services for Harlan Good, 90, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. The Rev. Rodger Good will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh with military rites by Neligh American Legion Post 172, Veteran…
COLERIDGE — Services for Joshua Wolfe, 34, Omaha, formerly of Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. Dick Bloomquist will officiate. Burial will be at Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge.
HARTINGTON — Services for Alice M. Stevens, 93, formerly of the Crofton and Constance areas, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Alice Stevens died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Parkview Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
CROFTON — Services for Peggy Jean Poppe, 65, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial of her cremated remains will be in the parish cemetery in Crofton at a later date.
NORFOLK — Service for Arthur R. “Dick” Erickson, 81, Battle Creek, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Kurt Kaiser will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
