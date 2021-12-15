NORFOLK — Services for Elizabeth “Bette” McConahay, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk with a 7 p.m. vigil.
Elizabeth McConahay died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
1930-2021
Elizabeth “Bette” (Pendergast) McConahay, daughter of Arthur John “AJ” and Rose (Gerdes) Pendergast Sr., was born Nov. 28, 1930, at Dodge City, Kan. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School, Norfolk Junior College and obtained her bachelor of science degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Bette later received her master’s degree in guidance from Wayne State College. She taught elementary school in North Platte and Norfolk before becoming the guidance counselor at Norfolk Junior High School.
On June 17, 1954, Bette was united in marriage to Elston Thomas “Tom” McConahay. They were blessed two sons, Mark and Michael.
Bette was a member of Sacred Heart/St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk and was active in the altar society. She served on the Norfolk Library Foundation Board and was a member of Ida Nicola Book Club and Norfolk Area Retired Teachers Association.
Bette is survived by her son, Mike; his spouse, Linda; and their children.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Tom in 2002; a son, Mark in 1963; a sister, Dorothy Mae Andris; and a brother, Arthur John “AJ” Pendergast Jr.