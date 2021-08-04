Elizabeth Mannlein

ALBION — Services for Elizabeth L. “Betty” Mannlein, 89, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz and Deacon Paul Weeder will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
Mannlein died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at her home in Albion.
Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements.
1932-2021
Elizabeth L. “Betty” Mannlein, daughter of Joseph and Clara (Preusser) Klein, was born on March 18, 1932, at Raeville.
On April 28, 1952, Betty was united in marriage to Donald Mannlein at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville.
Betty is survived by three daughters, Debra Mannlein of Albion, Ruth (Arne) Anderson of Waco and Angela (Rick) Coan of Jackson; five granddaughters: Amy Meyer, Katey Frohberg, Jordan Anderson, Brittanie (Dan) Ferden and Breisha Weber; three grandsons: Michael (Marsha) Frohberg, Sean (Jessica) Frohberg and Gage Anderson; 12 great-grandchildren; her sister, Reola (Lawrence) Pelster of Petersburg; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Donald in November 2020; daughter Nancy Mannlein; brothers Alphonse and John Klein; and sisters Dorothy Klein, Rosie (Frank) Stuhr, Ruth (LaVern) Neilsen, Alfreda (Wilfred) Pelster, Loretta (Joe) Schmitz, Delores (Raymond) Bode and Arlene (Lawrence) Jochum.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
