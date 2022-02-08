NORFOLK — Graveside services for Elizabeth “Liz” Maly, 56, Norfolk, will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Steve Chevraunt will officiate.
Elizabeth Maly died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1965-2022
Elizabeth “Liz” Maly, daughter of Bruce and Kay Bolte, was born Oct. 25, 1965, in Denver, Colo. She graduated from Norfolk Senior High School.
On Oct. 19, 2006, Liz was united in marriage to Tom Maly in Norfolk.
Liz enjoyed cooking, crafts, Husker football and fishing. She loved spending time with her family.
Liz is survived by her spouse, Tom Maly; her children, Leticia Wiebelhaus, Hilaire Wiebelhaus, Hannah Wiebelhaus, Matt Maly, Zach Maly, Kari Cover, Renae Plummer and Britni Morris; grandchildren Osiris, Rapha, Paytynn, Aiden, Hailey, Blake, Teagan, Tyson, Jaxon, Jaymeson, Charlie, Henry, Sawyer and Bennett; and brothers Eric Bolte of Norfolk and Sean Bolte of Minneapolis, Minn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce and Kay Bolte.