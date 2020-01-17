Elizabeth Hoebelheinrich

MENOMINEE — Services for Elizabeth “Lizzie” Hoebelheinrich, 92, Menominee, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 4 p.m. vigil.
She died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Autumn Winds Assisted Living in Yankton.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
———
Elizabeth was born Feb. 15, 1927, in Monterey, to Frank and Catherine (Vering) Boecker. She was baptized at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Monterey and then grew up in Crofton.
Lizzie married Reynold Hoebelheinrich on April 25, 1950, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. Reynold and Lizzie farmed together near Menominee and were active in the St. Boniface parish and the surrounding community.
Lizzie is survived by seven children, Elaine (Randy) Bruening of St. Helena, Karla (Jim) Rice of Osmond, Warren Hoebelheinrich of Menominee, John (Beth) Hoebelheinrich of Yankton, Robert (Bobbi) Hoebelheinrich of Eden Prairie, Minn., Lisa (Tom) Leise of Omaha and Joan (Brian) Manchester of Blair; a special nephew, Marvin (Doreen) Steffen of Oklahoma City, Okla.; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Hedy Guenther of Beaver Dam, Wis.; and many, many nieces and nephews.
Lizzie was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Reynold on May 13, 2019; a son, Roland; four brothers, Bill, Leo, Alfred and Herb Boecker; three sisters, Gertrude Schieffer, Elfrieda Kollars and Rose Bruns; and an infant sister, Francis Boecker.
Pallbearers are Adam Rice, David Hoebelheinrich, Tyler Hoebelheinrich, Eric Leise, Scott Manchester, Jake Manchester and Joe Manchester. Honorary pallbearers are her godchildren: Lauri Steffen, Patricia Horner, Lori Ann Hilliges, Wanda Knake, Valerie Mathiason, Lorraine Arens, Diane Schumacher, Rose Mary Nehring and Gladys Leise.
To send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.