Elizabeth Hoebelheinrich

In other news
NORFOLK — Memorial services for John F. “Big John” Moore Jr., 46, Wayne, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. He died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
LYNCH — Memorial services for Sandra “Sandy” Maw, 78, Central City, formerly of Lynch, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at United Methodist Church in Lynch. Burial will be at a later date.
PILGER — Services for Einar Jensen, 95, Indianola, Iowa, formerly of Pilger, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Deb Hammer will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Pilger Cemetery.
RANDOLPH — Services for Donald G. Langferman, 80, South Sioux City, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at St. Jane Francis de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Alvin Kessler V.F.W. Post 5545 and American Legion…
OMAHA — Services for Bridget L. Marr, 44, Omaha, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 15353 Pacific St., in Omaha.
MENOMINEE — Services for Elizabeth “Lizzie” Hoebelheinrich, 92, Menominee, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
PIERCE — Services for Dale L. “Curly” Herbolsheimer, 89, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Revs. Mike Moreno and Gordon Bruce will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
NORFOLK — Services for Mary Jean Fillmer, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.