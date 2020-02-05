Elizabeth Hoar

Elizabeth Hoar

STANTON — Services for Elizabeth Hoar, 86, Stanton, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate with burial in the Evergreen Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday with a 6:30 p.m. rosary at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton.

She died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Stanton Health Center.

1933-2020

Elizabeth Jean “Bea” Hoar was born Dec. 29, 1933, at Rapid City, S.D., the daughter of John and Betsy (McClain) Cosgrove. She graduated in 1952 at Walthill High School at Walthill.

On July 26, 1952, Elizabeth married Donald Hoar at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Walthill. The couple made their home in Walthill and then Vermillion, S.D. Bea worked for an attorney at Clear Lake, S.D.

The couple moved to Stanton, and she worked at Sherwood Medical, provided daycare and worked at the Nebraska Regional Center in Norfolk. The couple moved to Finley, N.D., and Elizabeth was employed at the Department of Social Services for the state of North Dakota.

She and Don retired to Perham, Minn., in 1993. Her hobbies included playing cards, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Perham and past member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton.

Elizabeth was a member of Stanton VFW Post 3602 Auxiliary.

Survivors include her three children, David and Patricia Hoar of Norfolk, Pamela Freiberg of Perham, Mark and Julie Hoar of Valley City, N.D.; six grandchildren; 14 great- grandchildren; two brothers, Peter and Ann Cosgrove of Lawton, Okla., and Mike and Barb Cosgrove of Devers, Texas.

Preceding Bea in death were her parents; her spouse, Donald on Oct. 12, 2005; a son, Paul; a grandson, Wade Donald Hoar; three sisters, Shirley Tuttule, Carol Jacobson and Mary Ahlers; and a son-in-law, Greg Freiberg.

Music will be provided by organist Marianne Psotta and the St. Peter’s Church Choir.

Pallbearers will be Ty Boardman, Pat Boardman, Zach Lehmer, Matt Lehmer, Dwain Freiberg and Dalton Freiberg. Honorary pallbearers will be all of Bea’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Online sympathies can be left at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.

Tags

In other news

Shirley Pospisil

Shirley Pospisil

NORFOLK — Services for Shirley A. Pospisil, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Chris Asbury will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in the Stanton City Cemetery.

Donald Reifenrath

CONSTANCE — Services for Donald F. “Tom” Reifenrath, 92, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Constance. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Richard Pflanz

WAYNE — Memorial services for Richard “Dick” Pflanz, 87, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be at a later date at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Donald Gilsdorf

Donald Gilsdorf

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Donald Gilsdorf, 88, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996 and American Legion Post 249.

Elizabeth Hoar

Elizabeth Hoar

STANTON — Services for Elizabeth Hoar, 86, Stanton, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate with burial in the Evergreen Cemetery.

Bernard Holmberg

SPENCER — Services for Bernard “Bernie” Holmberg, 83, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. The Rev. James Weeder will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Spencer. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Po…

Robert Nelson

Robert Nelson

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Robert L. “Bob” Nelson, 64, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.

Janet Anderson

WAYNE — Services for Janet L. Anderson, 86, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Donald Grant

Donald R. “Don” Grant, 86, Fort Collins, Colo., formerly of Norfolk, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 in Fort Collins.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Jimmy Johns

-