STANTON — Services for Elizabeth Hoar, 86, Stanton, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate with burial in the Evergreen Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday with a 6:30 p.m. rosary at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton.
She died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Stanton Health Center.
1933-2020
Elizabeth Jean “Bea” Hoar was born Dec. 29, 1933, at Rapid City, S.D., the daughter of John and Betsy (McClain) Cosgrove. She graduated in 1952 at Walthill High School at Walthill.
On July 26, 1952, Elizabeth married Donald Hoar at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Walthill. The couple made their home in Walthill and then Vermillion, S.D. Bea worked for an attorney at Clear Lake, S.D.
The couple moved to Stanton, and she worked at Sherwood Medical, provided daycare and worked at the Nebraska Regional Center in Norfolk. The couple moved to Finley, N.D., and Elizabeth was employed at the Department of Social Services for the state of North Dakota.
She and Don retired to Perham, Minn., in 1993. Her hobbies included playing cards, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Perham and past member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton.
Elizabeth was a member of Stanton VFW Post 3602 Auxiliary.
Survivors include her three children, David and Patricia Hoar of Norfolk, Pamela Freiberg of Perham, Mark and Julie Hoar of Valley City, N.D.; six grandchildren; 14 great- grandchildren; two brothers, Peter and Ann Cosgrove of Lawton, Okla., and Mike and Barb Cosgrove of Devers, Texas.
Preceding Bea in death were her parents; her spouse, Donald on Oct. 12, 2005; a son, Paul; a grandson, Wade Donald Hoar; three sisters, Shirley Tuttule, Carol Jacobson and Mary Ahlers; and a son-in-law, Greg Freiberg.
Music will be provided by organist Marianne Psotta and the St. Peter’s Church Choir.
Pallbearers will be Ty Boardman, Pat Boardman, Zach Lehmer, Matt Lehmer, Dwain Freiberg and Dalton Freiberg. Honorary pallbearers will be all of Bea’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Online sympathies can be left at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.