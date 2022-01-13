O’NEILL — Services for Elizabeth “Betty” Hamik, 85, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate with burial in the O’Neill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary. Masks will be required at all services.
Elizabeth Hamik died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, St. Mary’s Catholic Schools, Golden Age Center, Meals on Wheels or to the Sisters of Mercy.
Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is in charge of the arrangements.