BLOOMFIELD — Services for Elizabeth Haddican, 58, of Bloomfield will be held at a later date. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements. Elizabeth Haddican died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for James “Jim” Sazama, 79, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Pos…
NORFOLK — Private services for Leon K. Lauver, 89, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Private burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in rural Madison.
NORFOLK — Private services for James D. Kahland, 89, Norfolk, will be at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be in the Lutheran cemetery in Meadow Grove. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603 and American Legion Post 170.
NORFOLK — Services for Carmela V. Huey, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
HOWELLS — Services for Sandra Marik, 61, of Plainview, formerly of Howells, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at St. John’s Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells with the Rev. Stan Schmit officiating. Burial will be in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for Helga V. Nedergaard, 102, Wayne, will be at a later date under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Helga Nedergaard died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Wayne Countryview Estates.
Services for Dallas E. Halsey will be on Monday, Jan. 31, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hayward, Calif.